Head of investment fraud apprehended

[Anchor]

We have reported several times on the need to be cautious of so-called investment "reading room" frauds. Yet another large-scale fraud case involving billions has occurred.

Reporter Yeo So-yeon reports on the behind-the-scenes of this international crime, which cleverly impersonated investment experts both domestically and internationally.

[Report]

A man is seen coming out of an airplane, while being apprehended by the police.

He is Mr. A, in his 20s, the leader of the investment "reading room" fraud organization.

The National Police Agency captured Mr. A, who had fled to the Philippines, and forcibly repatriated him this morning (Jun. 28).

Mr. A is accused of defrauding approximately 11.1 billion won from 199 victims, in collaboration with 31 accomplices, since January 2023.

They are reported to have deceived victims by impersonating investment experts and soliciting investments in virtual assets or unlisted stocks.

They particularly used nicknames like 'Professor' and 'Berlin,' inspired by a criminal group depicted in TV dramas.

In November of last year, police, in cooperation with local authorities in the Philippines, raided Mr. A's hideout and arrested five members of the organization, including Mr. A himself.

On a plane heading to Jeju.

A female passenger is seen hitting a flight attendant on the shoulder and shouting obscenities loudly.

["Get out! XXXXX!"]

A woman in her 40s was arrested by the police for causing a disturbance on a flight from Gimpo to Jeju around 6:30 PM yesterday (Jun. 27).

[Choi Hyun-kyu/Witness: "Some passengers were so shocked that they were in tears, and others were trembling during the flight...."]

The police, who arrested the woman on charges of violating aviation security laws, are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident with witnesses.

Last night, a car suspected to have been driven under the influence of alcohol hit three vehicles in a hit-and-run, injuring seven people.

The police are investigating the exact circumstances, including checking the blood alcohol concentration of the driver.

This is Yeo So-yeon from KBS News.

