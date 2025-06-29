News 9

News 9

Beaches start opening nationwide

[Anchor]

It was a hot and humid day, and like these young men, many wanted to jump into the cool sea.

As if to signal the true start of summer, major beaches across the country are opening one after another.

Today (Jun. 28), we go to Gyeongpo Beach in Gangneung, guided by reporter Jung Sang-bin.

[Report]

["1, 2, 3, yay~~"]

Vacationers are throwing themselves into the summer sea.

The sweltering heat is actually welcomed.

People enjoy swimming while letting the waves wash over them and cool off by cutting through the water on motorboats.

[Yoo Hee-tae/Songpa-gu, Seoul: "It's summer at the beach, and the sea is cool, so I think it was more fun with friends."]

Children are busy making memories as they sit together building sandcastles.

[Kim Yul/Yeoncheon-gun, Gyeonggi-do: "The water is really clear, we make a lot of good memories making sandcastles with my friends."]

On the first day of opening, over 90,000 people flocked to Gyeongpo Beach in Gangneung and Cheonjin Beach in Goseong.

This year, Gyeongpo Beach in Gangneung and Sokcho Beach will continue to open at night.

In line with the opening, various attractions, including a beer festival, have been prepared in Gangneung, Sokcho, and Samcheok.

[Kim Soo-kyung/Wi-wang City, Gyeonggi-do: "It was great to drink cold beer, enjoy swimming, and there were a lot of food options."]

Along the eastern coast of Gangwon, 86 beaches will open one after the other until the 19th of next month.

Unique beaches, including pet-friendly beaches and family-oriented beaches, will also be introduced.

In particular, this year, a reporting system for overcharging based on QR codes will also be piloted.

Following the early opening last week of Songjeong and Haeundae in Busan, beaches like Mallipo in Chungnam will open next week, and all beaches across the country are hastening to welcome vacationers.

This is KBS News Jung Sang-bin.

