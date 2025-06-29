News 9

Drive with caution in heavy rain

입력 2025.06.29 (01:18)

[Anchor]

One of the most disconcerting moments while driving is encountering heavy rain during the monsoon season, like we are experiencing now.

What should you do when you can't see the lanes or the vehicles in front or behind you?

Kim Se-hyun reports.

[Report]

Rain is pouring heavily on the windshield of the vehicle.

This is a situation that can often occur during the monsoon season, and in heavy rain with a warning level of 30mm per hour, it is difficult to see ahead even with the wipers moving quickly.

[Jo Eun-kyung/Research Professor at the Korea Transportation Safety Authority, Seoul Headquarters: "If you can't secure your visibility, it's the same as driving with your eyes closed. When heavy rain suddenly pours down or the surroundings become dark, you can't gauge the distance to the car in front, which significantly slows your reaction time."]

During the rainy season when it rains heavily, the roads are slippery, making it especially important to secure visibility.

When driving at 100 km/h, losing visibility for just one second means you will travel nearly 30 meters.

This could potentially lead to a serious accident.

When heavy rain falls, it is essential to refrain from driving if possible, and if you must drive, reducing your speed to half of your usual speed is crucial.

Replacing old wipers in advance and applying water-repellent coating to the glass can also be helpful.

On glass treated with water-repellent coating, water flows off easily.

This is because the water droplets form small beads.

[Kim Young-jin/Head of Research at an Automotive Supplies Company: "The small droplet shape reduces the contact area with the glass, making it easier for the wind to remove the droplets while driving, thus clarifying the driver's visibility."]

To prevent fogging due to high humidity during the monsoon season and temperature differences inside and outside the car, it is advisable to clean the inside of the glass and turn on the air conditioning.

In the past three years, there have been over 35,000 traffic accidents on rainy roads, resulting in more than 590 fatalities.

This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.

