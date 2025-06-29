News 9

Trump to solve conflict with N. Korea

[Anchor]

Since President Trump took office, he has frequently mentioned North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Again, he says they are doing very well and that the conflict will be resolved.

Although he has made similar remarks several times, there is a reason to see it differently this time.

Reporter Yang Min-hyo reports.

[Report]

When asked about the North Korean leader, President Trump gave the familiar response that were "doing very well."

He also added that any conflicts will be resolved.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "Well, if there is a conflict, I get along with him very very well, and we'll get the conflict solved with North Korea..."]

Trump's remarks came in response to a question about reports that he attempted to send a personal letter to Chairman Kim.

While he did not answer whether he sent the letter, it is interpreted as a reaffirmation of his willingness to engage in dialogue with North Korea.

Notably, this remark was made during an event where he invited representatives from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, who ended a long-standing bloody conflict through U.S. mediation.

It can also be seen as an expression of his intention to approach the North Korean issue as a global conflict resolver.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "We are far from a lot of these places that we're solving problems with, but I enjoy doing it, I like doing it, and it's the right thing to do."]

After directly intervening in the armed conflict between Iran and Israel and leading a ceasefire, President Trump has positioned himself as a mediator.

He expressed confidence that a ceasefire could be achieved "within the next week" in the Gaza war between Israel and Hamas.

This is KBS News, Yang Min-hyo.

