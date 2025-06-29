News 9

Teachers protest HS credit system

[Anchor]

Parents of high school students are feeling quite anxious these days.

It is final exam season.

However, high school teachers across the country took to the streets today (Jun. 28).

They unitedly called for the abolition of the high school credit system, and reporter Kang Na-ru has investigated the details of this system and the reasons for their opposition.

[Report]

The elective course 'General Engineering' is currently being offered at a high school.

The so-called high school credit system was introduced this year for first-year students, allowing them to choose their own subjects and earn over 192 credits required for graduation.

[Seo Ji-won/High School 1st Year Student: "By choosing subjects myself, I think it is beneficial because I feel more responsibility..."]

The intention is to allow students to select classes as they would in college and explore their career paths and aptitudes in advance.

["Abolish it! Abolish it!"]

Teachers affiliated with the Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union gathered in downtown Seoul to demand the abolition of the high school credit system.

They argued that it is practically impossible for first-year students to choose subjects based on their self-determined career paths.

[Hwang Seon-yeop/High School History Teacher: "How many students actually have their career paths determined according to a set plan?"]

The varying subjects offered depending on school size and region is also a problem.

Additionally, the educational gap can widen depending on where students live and whether they can receive private consulting.

Frontline teachers are expressing that the increase in the number of classes offered has significantly raised their workload.

[An Ji-won/High School Math Teacher: "Naturally, the absolute time available for class preparation is reduced, which inevitably leads to a decline in the quality of teaching."]

A recent survey conducted by the Korean Federation of Teachers' Associations showed that nearly nine out of ten teachers pointed out that the high school credit system has not been properly established in the field.

This is KBS News, Kang Na-ru reporting.

