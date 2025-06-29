‘Oseisa’ returns as a K-musical

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A Japanese film that depicts a heartfelt unattainable love between a man and a woman has been reborn as a musical in Korea.



Same setting, different feeling, reporter Kim Sang-hyeop reports.



[Report]



["When I fall asleep, I lose the memories of that day."]



Maori, who loses her memories from the day before due to a traffic accident, and Doru, who has to become a new boyfriend every morning.



The youthful tale of a boy and girl who repeatedly confess their heartfelt feelings for each other every day attracted 1.21 million viewers during its release in Korea, ranking second all-time among Japanese live-action films at the Korean box office.



[Miki Takahiro/Director of the movie 'Oseisa': "I think Korean audiences felt a lot of the same emotions that the love story carries."]



This sad love story has been brought to the stage.



["If tomorrow's you gains courage, that's enough for me!"]



Doru's romance gifts Maori new memories every day, despite her losing her memories.



["My heart beats for you...."]



Familiar love songs, rearranged in a K-pop style, convey the film's poignancy and emotion intact.



[Lee Joon/Doru role: "I think there are many familiar songs that can be quite relatable. So it can be loved by the public...."]



In particular, the musical prompts the audience to reflect on how precious 'today' is through Maori's attachment to her life.



[Sol-bin/Maori role: "'The love we have does not disappear' is the message of this work. It makes me think that I should cherish someone more dearly and live today...."]



Reinterpreted as a K-musical from the original Japanese novel and film, 'Tonight, even if this love disappears from the world,' it is noteworthy whether we can show the power of our musical to the world again.



KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.



