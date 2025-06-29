Song Sung-mun hits 3 consecutive HRs

동영상 고정 취소

Kiwoom captain Song Sung-mun hit three consecutive home runs for the first time in his career in a game against Samsung, leading his team to a resounding victory.



This is the first record of three consecutive home runs in the KBO League this season.



Heroes' Song Sung-mun truly is a hero.



Reporter Park Jumi has the story.



[Report]



Song Sung-mun showcased extraordinary energy with a dramatic game-winning home run yesterday. Today, he announced the team's strong start with a beautiful arch from his first at-bat in the first inning.



He hit his 12th home run of the season off a 147 km/h fastball from Samsung's starting pitcher Won Tae-in.



In the second inning, back at the plate, he targeted Won Tae-in's breaking ball and cleared the fence once again.



This completed his three consecutive home runs over two days.



It is the first time in the KBO this season and a personal first for Song Sung-mun, who debuted in 2015.



With two home runs among five hits in five at-bats, Song Sung-mun became the hero of the Heroes, even captivating the opposing team's fans.



Kiwoom also received a boost from substitute foreign player Stone, who hit a grand slam, securing a 9-0 victory.



[Song Sung-mun/Kiwoom: "I'm surprised that I hit two home runs, but I also got five hits, which feels quite surreal and good. It feels unreal that I actually did this..."]



A matchup between SSG's Anderson, who leads in ERA, and Hanwha's Ponce, who leads in wins.



Both players overwhelmed the batters with their dominant pitches from the start.



Ponce, seemingly exhausted from the 90% humidity, rolled up his pants in the dugout to cool off but allowed a home run to Ahn Sang-hyun in the third inning, breaking the scoreless tie. However, in the sixth inning, Hanwha's substitute foreign player Liberato hit a three-run home run against Anderson to take the lead.



Hanwha's intense cheers erupted as they fended off SSG's pursuit and secured the victory.



This is KBS News, Park Jumi.



