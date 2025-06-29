Ohtani leads NL in home runs
2025.06.29
Major League Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani of the LA Dodgers led his team to a five-game winning streak with his 29th home run and a triple.
In the first inning, Ohtani stepped up as the leadoff hitter and lifted a pitch that seemed to be waiting for an inside breaking ball.
The ball soared and landed behind the right field wall, resulting in a home run that fell into the waterfall!
Ohtani's 29th home run makes him the leader in home runs in the National League!
The ball reached an impressive speed of 178 km/h and traveled a distance of 130 meters, showcasing his incredible power.
In the fifth inning, Ohtani also hit a one-RBI triple that split the right-center field gap.
Thanks to Ohtani's performance, the Dodgers defeated Kansas City and extended their winning streak to five games.
Meanwhile, Lee Jung-hoo of San Francisco, who has recently been in a severe slump, went 0 for 4, causing his batting average to drop to .240.
