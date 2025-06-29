News 9

Lim-Shin duo advances to finals

[Anchor]

At the WTT Contender Zagreb table tennis tournament, the 'fantastic duo' of Lim Jong-hoon and Shin Yu-bin from our country defeated the Japanese 'sibling duo' to advance to the finals, just one step away from winning for the second consecutive week.

Reporter Shim Byeong-il has the details.

[Report]

The Lim Jong-hoon and Shin Yu-bin pair faced the Japanese Harimoto siblings again, whom they had battled in the quarterfinals last week.

This time, they showcased their superior skills and effortlessly controlled the match.

In particular, Shin Yu-bin's attacks were not effectively countered by Japan's 17-year-old Miwa.

The Lim Jong-hoon and Shin Yu-bin pair won the first set 11 to 3.

The second set was unexpectedly close.

With the score at 6 to 6, Lim Jong-hoon and Tomokazu engaged in an intense drive rally, shouting throughout.

["Yah!… Yah!"]

Facing the risk of losing the set while trailing Japan 10 to 9, Lim Jong-hoon successfully executed a quick diagonal attack to bring the game to deuce.

They then won the deuce battle 14 to 12, making it 2 to 0.

In the third set, the Lim Jong-hoon and Shin Yu-bin pair took advantage of their opponent's consecutive mistakes, leading at one point 8 to 0.

They finished the match with Lim Jong-hoon's powerful left-hand drive, achieving a 3 to 0 victory.

The two players, demonstrating perfect chemistry, advanced to the finals and are now challenging for their second consecutive win following last week's tournament in Slovenia.

Their final opponent is China.

This is KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.

