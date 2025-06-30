Lee completes Cabinet appointments

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



KBS 9 o'clock news begins with the announcement of ministerial appointments for six government ministries made today (Jun. 29).



The formation of the first cabinet under the Lee Jae Myung government is effectively complete, including appointments to the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Ministry of Justice, and the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.



We will now deliver details about the characteristics of the appointments, which features a full lineup of politicians.



The first report is by Bang Jun-won.



[Report]



President Lee Jae Myung, who is entering his 25th day in office, has made additional ministerial appointments.



First, former Chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination Koo Yoon-cheol has been appointed as the Minister of Economy and Finance.



The presidential office explained that he is a well-known policy expert who has served as the head of the budget office and is the right person to find a path for South Korea's growth.



For the Minister of Justice, who will lead judicial reform, the five-term Democratic Party lawmaker Jeong Seong-ho has been nominated.



He is a classmate of President Lee from the judicial training institute and is considered a pro-Lee faction leader who is not afraid to give frank advice.



[Kang Hoon-sik/Chief of Staff to the President: "He has a broad understanding of judicial reform and strong policy capabilities. We expect him to become an icon of meaningful judicial reform."]



Candidate Jeong stated he would do his best to restore the collapsed democracy and rule of law and to normalize power institutions.



For the Minister of the Interior and Safety, five-term Democratic Party lawmaker Yun Ho-jung, who has served as the floor leader, has been nominated.



It is expected that he will transform the conservative bureaucratic system into a practical one.



For the Minister of Education, former Chungnam National University President Lee Jin-sook, who chaired the committee for President Lee's pledge to create ten Seoul National Universities, has been nominated. For Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy, former bureaucrat and current CEO of Doosan Enerbility, Kim Jung-kwan, has been appointed.



Former Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong, who led the quarantine during COVID-19, has been nominated as the Minister of Health and Welfare.



[Kang Hoon-sik/Chief of Staff to the President: "President Lee Jae Myung emphasized the importance of speed regarding today's appointments. He stressed the need to promptly identify current issues and prepare solutions."]



Former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo has been appointed as the chair of the Presidential Committee on Autonomy and Decentralization, which is at the ministerial level.



With this, President Lee has completed the appointment of ministers for 19 ministries, excluding the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.



This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!