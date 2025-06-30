Lee appoints experts to key positions

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Let's take a closer look at the characteristics of these appointments, particularly in the economic sector.



As you heard, both the Minister of Economy and Finance and the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy have been appointed from among bureaucrats and business leaders.

Kim Jun-beom reports on the significance of this.



[Report]



Koo Yun-cheol, the nominee for Minister of Economy and Finance, is a budget expert who has served as head of the Budget Office, as well as its director and deputy minister.



In line with the current government's emphasis on the role of finance, he is expected to oversee an expansionary fiscal policy.



[Koo Yun-cheol/Minister of Economy and Finance nominee: "If we spend this money at a time when we really need to, and it leads to the development of South Korea, then we need to spend e money."]



It is also noteworthy that a budget expert has been chosen as the head of the Ministry of Economy and Finance amid strong indications of an organizational restructuring that would separate the budget function from the ministry.



Koo stated that he is not yet aware of the restructuring discussions and refrained from commenting.



He also expressed his intention to prioritize artificial intelligence in economic policy.



[Koo Yun-cheol/Minister of Economy and Finance nominee: "If we look for new sources of food for the future of the country, South Korea cannot help but develop. That is the concept I want to convey."]



The nomination of the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy also seems to align with the priority on AI.



Nominee Kim Jung-kwan has worked at Doosan Enerbility, a major energy company.



The company's business areas span thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy, and this appointment is interpreted in light of AI's characteristics, often referred to as a 'power-hungry hippo.'



[Kang Hoon-sik/Chief of Staff to the President: "We will carry out the President's philosophy that now is the time to focus on growth."]



Following the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, the appointment of business leaders rather than professors in three major economic ministries appears to reflect a focus on practical capabilities.



This is KBS News, Kim Jun-beom.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!