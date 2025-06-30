News 9

Lee appoints experts to key positions

입력 2025.06.30 (00:37)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Let's take a closer look at the characteristics of these appointments, particularly in the economic sector.

As you heard, both the Minister of Economy and Finance and the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy have been appointed from among bureaucrats and business leaders.
Kim Jun-beom reports on the significance of this.

[Report]

Koo Yun-cheol, the nominee for Minister of Economy and Finance, is a budget expert who has served as head of the Budget Office, as well as its director and deputy minister.

In line with the current government's emphasis on the role of finance, he is expected to oversee an expansionary fiscal policy.

[Koo Yun-cheol/Minister of Economy and Finance nominee: "If we spend this money at a time when we really need to, and it leads to the development of South Korea, then we need to spend e money."]

It is also noteworthy that a budget expert has been chosen as the head of the Ministry of Economy and Finance amid strong indications of an organizational restructuring that would separate the budget function from the ministry.

Koo stated that he is not yet aware of the restructuring discussions and refrained from commenting.

He also expressed his intention to prioritize artificial intelligence in economic policy.

[Koo Yun-cheol/Minister of Economy and Finance nominee: "If we look for new sources of food for the future of the country, South Korea cannot help but develop. That is the concept I want to convey."]

The nomination of the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy also seems to align with the priority on AI.

Nominee Kim Jung-kwan has worked at Doosan Enerbility, a major energy company.

The company's business areas span thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy, and this appointment is interpreted in light of AI's characteristics, often referred to as a 'power-hungry hippo.'

[Kang Hoon-sik/Chief of Staff to the President: "We will carry out the President's philosophy that now is the time to focus on growth."]

Following the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, the appointment of business leaders rather than professors in three major economic ministries appears to reflect a focus on practical capabilities.

This is KBS News, Kim Jun-beom.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee appoints experts to key positions
    • 입력 2025-06-30 00:37:26
    News 9
[Anchor]

Let's take a closer look at the characteristics of these appointments, particularly in the economic sector.

As you heard, both the Minister of Economy and Finance and the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy have been appointed from among bureaucrats and business leaders.
Kim Jun-beom reports on the significance of this.

[Report]

Koo Yun-cheol, the nominee for Minister of Economy and Finance, is a budget expert who has served as head of the Budget Office, as well as its director and deputy minister.

In line with the current government's emphasis on the role of finance, he is expected to oversee an expansionary fiscal policy.

[Koo Yun-cheol/Minister of Economy and Finance nominee: "If we spend this money at a time when we really need to, and it leads to the development of South Korea, then we need to spend e money."]

It is also noteworthy that a budget expert has been chosen as the head of the Ministry of Economy and Finance amid strong indications of an organizational restructuring that would separate the budget function from the ministry.

Koo stated that he is not yet aware of the restructuring discussions and refrained from commenting.

He also expressed his intention to prioritize artificial intelligence in economic policy.

[Koo Yun-cheol/Minister of Economy and Finance nominee: "If we look for new sources of food for the future of the country, South Korea cannot help but develop. That is the concept I want to convey."]

The nomination of the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy also seems to align with the priority on AI.

Nominee Kim Jung-kwan has worked at Doosan Enerbility, a major energy company.

The company's business areas span thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy, and this appointment is interpreted in light of AI's characteristics, often referred to as a 'power-hungry hippo.'

[Kang Hoon-sik/Chief of Staff to the President: "We will carry out the President's philosophy that now is the time to focus on growth."]

Following the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, the appointment of business leaders rather than professors in three major economic ministries appears to reflect a focus on practical capabilities.

This is KBS News, Kim Jun-beom.
김준범
김준범 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

내란특검 “1일 오전 9시 2차 출석하라” 윤 전 대통령에 ‘재통지’

내란특검 “1일 오전 9시 2차 출석하라” 윤 전 대통령에 ‘재통지’
기재·법무·행안 등 6개 부처 장관 인선

기재·법무·행안 등 6개 부처 장관 인선
​민정수석에 검찰 출신 봉욱…<br>법무 등 5개 부처 차관 임명

​민정수석에 검찰 출신 봉욱…법무 등 5개 부처 차관 임명
여 “다음 달 3일 추경·총리 인준 처리”…야 “김민석 국민청문회 개최”

여 “다음 달 3일 추경·총리 인준 처리”…야 “김민석 국민청문회 개최”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.