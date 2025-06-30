Lee appoints five vice ministers

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There have also been additional appointments of senior secretaries in the presidential office.



Former Deputy Prosecutor General Bong Wook has been appointed as the Senior Secretary for Civil Affairs.



Following the resignation of former Senior Secretary for Civil Affairs Oh Kwang-soo, another prosecutor has been appointed to the position.



This means that the lineup to lead judicial reform alongside the Minister of Justice has been established. Will it gain momentum?



Park Young-min reports.



[Report]



President Lee has appointed former Deputy Prosecutor General Bong Wook, known for his planning skills, as the new Chief of Civil Affairs.



This comes 16 days after the fall of former Senior Secretary for Civil Affairs Oh Kwang-soo.



Senior Secretary for Civil Affairs Bong Wook is a junior of President Lee Jae-myung from the Judicial Research and Training Institute. He was involved in legislative matters related to the adjustment of investigative powers between the police and prosecutors during his time as Deputy Prosecutor General.



[Kang Hoon-sik/Presidential Chief of Staff [Recording] "We expect him to demonstrate strong driving force in key tasks such as prosecutorial reform."]



The first Chief of the Listening and Integration Office has been appointed as Jeon Seong-hwan, a former civic activist and current secretary of the Sejong Education Office.



The appointments of the National Intelligence Service leadership have also been completed.



Lee Dong-soo, former head of the Overseas Information Bureau, has been appointed as Deputy Director for Overseas Affairs, and Kim Ho-hong, former head of the North Korea Strategy Division, has been appointed as Deputy Director for North Korea Affairs — both from within the organization. Kim Hee-soo, a lawyer who worked with President Lee during his tenure as governor of Gyeonggi Province, has been selected as head of the Planning and Coordination Office, which oversees budget and organizational matters.



President Lee also appointed deputy ministers in five ministries.



Ryu Je-myung, head of the Network Policy Division at the Ministry of Science and ICT, has been appointed as the ministry's Second Vice Minister, while Lee Jin-soo, director of the criminal affairs department at the Supreme Prosecutors Office, has been appointed as Vice Minister of Justice.



Lee Ho-hyeon, director of energy policy at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, who contributed to the export of nuclear power plants to the Czech Republic, has been appointed as the ministry's Second Vice Minister, and Lee Hyung-hoon, president of the Korea Public Tissue Bank, has been appointed as the Second Vice Minister of Health and Welfare.



Lee Sang-kyung, a professor at Gachon University who served as chair of the real estate reform committee during Lee Jae Myung’s presidential campaign, has been appointed as the First Vice Minister of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.



Oh Yu-kyung, the current head of the Food and Drug Safety Administration, has been retained.



This is the second retention of a former government official following Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Song Mi-ryung.



KBS News, Park Young-min.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!