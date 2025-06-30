Appointment of incumbent lawmakers

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Looking at the members of President Yoon's first cabinet, a notable feature is the large number of current lawmakers appointed.



Expectations and concerns arise simultaneously.



Son Seo-young reports.



[Report]



Including the Prime Minister, eight Democratic Party lawmakers have been nominated as minister candidates.



This includes the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, as well as the Ministry of Unification, the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries announced today (Jun. 29).



This is the largest number since the Kim Dae-jung administration, which appointed ten active lawmakers as ministers.



[Kang Hoon-sik/Chief of Staff to the President: "We took over this administration without a transition committee. Amid significant issues such as the Korea-U.S. tariff negotiations, we felt the urgent need to make appointments."]



It is explained that, in order to overcome the economic crisis and restore the damaged system of the Republic of Korea after martial law, there is no choice but to rely on vetted individuals.



In particular, it is noteworthy that five-term veteran lawmakers have been appointed to the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, and the Ministry of National Defense, indicating a strong commitment to reform.



However, due to the large number of lawmakers, there are concerns that this could undermine the separation of powers. But the presidential office expressed its determination to push forward, stating that close communication between the government and the ruling party is inevitable for effective national governance.



[Kang Hoon-sik/Chief of Staff to the President: "It is also true that there is deep trust in those who have worked closely with the party and the presidential office. "]



The appointment of prosecutors as Chief of Civil Affairs and Deputy Minister of Justice is interpreted as reflecting President Yoon's belief that understanding internal circumstances is essential for reform, despite opposition from the ruling party.



The Democratic Party evaluated this additional appointment as confirmation of President Yoon's commitment to creating a practical and effective government.



On the other hand, the People Power Party criticized the nomination of Prime Minister candidate Kim Min-seok as an act of favoritism, lacking both ability and principles, and as a personnel decision that undermines trust in governance.



KBS News, Son Seo-young.



