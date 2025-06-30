News 9

PPP to launch public hearing

[Anchor]

In the National Assembly, the confrontation between the ruling and opposition parties over the confirmation of Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok is intense.

The Democratic Party plans to process the confirmation proposal for the Prime Minister nominee on the 3rd of next month, while the People Power Party has announced that a public hearing will start tomorrow (Jun. 30).

Woo Dong-hee reports.

[Report]

"Stop the 'national governance obstruction' and 'disobedience to the presidential election'."

The Democratic Party reiterated its position on the confirmation of Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok during the June extraordinary session of the National Assembly.

The timing of the confirmation has been set for the National Assembly plenary session on the 3rd of next month.

[Kim Hyun-jung/Democratic Party Floor Spokesperson: "The vetting process is already complete. The public also wants the Lee Jae Myung government to be fully established quickly."]

They also stated their intention to process the supplementary budget proposal on the same day.

The DP believes that to ensure the 13 trillion won consumer coupon has proper effect, it will be issued before the vacation season.

[Moon Jin-seok/Democratic Party Deputy Floor Leader: "Whether it's election rewards or whatever, if it revives our economy, we will endure such criticism. The implementation is expected around the end of July...."]

The People Power Party expressed opposition.

They stated that if Kim Min-seok, who only made claims without submitting any materials, is confirmed as Prime Minister, it would render the moral verification of future ministerial nominees meaningless.

They also announced that they would hold a public hearing starting tomorrow.

[Park Sung-hoon/People Power Party Floor Spokesperson: "We will gather experts from various fields and conduct proper vetting from the public’s perspective."]

The PPP also demanded that the schedule for reviewing the supplementary budget proposal be rescheduled.

They argued that under the current schedule, it would be impossible to avoid a hasty review.

[Park Hyung-soo/People Power Party Member: "Is it reasonable to conduct policy inquiries for just one day when reviewing a 30.5 trillion won second supplementary budget?"]

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik stated that the appointment confirmation proposal for the Prime Minister must be voted on by the 3rd of next month at the latest.

He also urged both parties to accelerate discussions to ensure the swift processing of the supplementary budget proposal.

KBS News, Woo Dong-hee.

