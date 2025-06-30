Yoon requests schedule change

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who completed his first investigation session with the special prosecutor team regarding the insurrection, made an appearance around 1 AM today (Jun. 29).



The special prosecutor has notified him of an additional summons for tomorrow (Jun. 30), but the former president's side has requested a change of date.



Kim Young-hoon reports.



[Report]



Yoon Suk Yeol, who attended the special prosecutor's office for the first time as a suspect, spent about 15 hours at the prosecutor's office.



He was primarily questioned about allegations of obstructing the execution of an arrest warrant in January and ordering the deletion of phone call records.



However, the former president’s team refused to proceed with the investigation, claiming that Chief Inspector Park Chang-hwan, who was in charge of the questioning, is "currently under accusation for illegal arrest." As a result, the actual investigation time was limited to five hours.



[Yoon Suk Yeol/Former President: "(What was the reason for suddenly refusing the afternoon investigation? Did you allow the suspect to choose the investigator during your time as a prosecutor? What do you think about Mrs. Kim Keon-hee also being summoned soon?) …."]



Immediately after the investigation concluded, the special prosecutor stated that there were still many issues to be confirmed and formally notified former President Yoon to appear again at 9 AM tomorrow.



It is reported that the special prosecutor is also considering investigating the Cabinet's decision-making process before and after the declaration of emergency martial law, as well as allegations related to the inducement of foreign aggression in the second round of the investigation.



However, the former president's side has submitted a request to postpone the scheduled investigation for tomorrow to after July 3rd.



In a statement, the former president's team argued that another summons just two days later is an extremely tight schedule, considering the suspect's health and the right to defense in the ongoing trial.



They also claimed that the special prosecutor’s second request for attendance was unilaterally issued without prior consultation with the suspect or the defense team, asserting that it constitutes a violation of relevant laws.



The special prosecutor is reviewing whether an arrest warrant can be requested if the former president fails to appear at the scheduled time, considering it as 'non-compliance with the investigation'.



KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.



