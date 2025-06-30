Heat warnings expanded nationwide

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



You are watching people escaping the heat by playing in the water at the Han River Park in Yeouido.



Today (Jun. 29) may have been a tough day for many under the blazing sun.



The heat wave affecting the country, including the metropolitan area and central and southern regions, is expected to continue until next week.



We have weather specialist Lee Se-heum with us.



[Report]



Mirages shimmer between vehicles on the road.



This is what people visiting Daegu had to say.



[Cha Ji-yang & Kim Ah-in/Gyeongnam Gimhae City: "I came from Gimhae, and I can see why Daegu is called 'Dae-frica.' If it's this hot in June, I'm worried about how we'll survive in August... (It was hot as if we came to a desert today.)"]



Today, the daytime temperature in Gyeongju exceeded 37 degrees, and in Miryang and Daegu, it reached 36.6 degrees, which is more than 5 degrees above the average temperature for the southern regions.



This morning, the heat advisory that had been issued for the southern inland was upgraded to a heat warning, and heat advisories were expanded to the central regions, including Gangwon and Gyeonggi Provinces.



Last night, tropical nights were observed in various places, with temperatures not dropping below 25 degrees.



This is due to the inflow of hot and humid southwesterly winds along the edge of a high-pressure system, and this pressure system is expected to persist, making it difficult for the heat wave to subside.



Tomorrow (Jun. 30) and the day after (Jul. 1), scattered showers are forecasted across the country, with light rain of less than 30mm expected in the metropolitan area and Gangwon Province, but despite the rainy season, there are no significant rain forecasts to cool down the heat until next week.



[Jung Hyun-hwa/Meteorological Administration Forecaster: "After the rain or showers stop, temperatures will rise again in a high-humidity environment, leading to continued heat."]



Tomorrow’s daytime temperatures will be similar to today’s, with Daegu reaching around 35 degrees.



The Meteorological Administration has warned that heat advisories may be further expanded and strengthened, and that tropical nights may continue, urging caution against heat-related illnesses.



This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.



