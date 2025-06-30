Europe heatwave hits 42 degrees

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



However, this level of heat may be mild compared to the heatwave currently affecting Europe.



Daytime temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius are common, and it is truly a complex disaster causing wildfires, evacuations, and bans on outdoor work.



This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting from Paris.



[Report]



The thermometer reads 42 degrees Celsius, and people are trying to cool off with water from fire hydrants due to the unbearable heat.



Tourists cannot leave the drinking fountains, and dogs out for a walk are constantly drinking water to quench their thirst.



[Melina Kobi/French citizen: "Honestly, sleeping and just living becomes really difficult without a fan or air conditioning."]



The European Meteorological Agency has stated that the so-called 'heat dome' phenomenon, where hot air at the surface is trapped under a dome-shaped high pressure, is causing a heatwave exceeding an average of 40 degrees in France, Italy, and Spain.



On the 28th local time, Italy prohibited outdoor labor in some areas, including Sicily, during peak daytime temperatures reaching 39 degrees.



Spain has also strengthened on-site rescue personnel in preparation for heatwave incidents.



[Hema Rodriguez/Madrid Emergency Services: "We receive calls for construction workers who have fallen or been struck, but the actual cause can sometimes be heatstroke."]



In Greece, a large wildfire broke out near Athens, prompting evacuation orders for residents and tourists.



While some areas have been contained, the risk of wildfire spread remains due to the hot, dry winds that have heated the surface.



Experts warn that the annual death toll related to the heatwave in Europe is around 44,000, and in several decades, the number of deaths could increase to more than three times the current figure.



This is Lee Hwa-jin for KBS News in Paris.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!