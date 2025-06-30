New National Pension criterion

동영상 고정 취소

Starting next month, the National Pension insurance premium will increase by up to 18,000 won.



The Ministry of Health and Welfare and the National Pension Service have confirmed the standard monthly income amount for calculating the insurance premium, which will be applied from next month until June of next year.



The fluctuation rate applied this year is 3.3%, with the upper limit rising from the current 6.17 million won to 6.37 million won, and the lower limit increasing from 390,000 won to 400,000 won.



As a result, the monthly insurance premium for the upper income bracket will increase by up to 18,000 won, while the lower bracket will see an increase of 900 won.



