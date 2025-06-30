Single-serving orders become the norm

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Whether it's eating pizza or enjoying bingsu alone, the idea that 'too much quantity is burdensome' is becoming a thing of the past for solo diners.



The distribution industry is rapidly shifting towards more convenient and affordable single-serving options.



Lee Soo-yeon reports.



[Report]



Bingsu has not only been expensive, but its large portion size has also made it burdensome to eat alone.



A coffee shop has introduced a single-serving bingsu, served in a cup.



It has drawn a lot of attention on social media, often selling out before lunchtime at various locations.



[Jang Yoon-joo/Seongbuk-gu, Seoul: "I don't need to drag anyone else to eat patbingsu. If I want it, I can just go to the café, order it, and enjoy it comfortably alone; even as takeout. "]



Single-serving pizza was originally introduced for baseball stadiums.



With increasing consumer demand, it has become part of the menu at stores nationwide.



The fixed notion that meal deliveries start from two servings is also being broken.



Nearly half of the delivery orders from this store are for single servings.



Orders for kongguksu and pho continue even long after meal times.



[Kim Sung-yoon/Restaurant owner for 15 years: " Sometimes people order single servings because they live alone, but I think there are also times when people want to order single servings from different restaurants to enjoy more variety in their mea l."]



In response to these changes, delivery companies are also stepping up.



They are promoting menus that consist solely of single-serving dishes and offering surprise discounts and partial delivery fee support for single-serving deliveries.



[Jo Eun-young/Baemin Academy training manager: "Orders are increasing from single-person households, and effectively targeting single-person household customers helps the growth of the store."]



Whether eating alone or together, preferences can be catered to individually.



Single-serving menus have become a natural choice for consumers.



This is KBS News, Lee Soo-yeon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!