News 9

Single-serving orders become the norm

입력 2025.06.30 (03:31)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Whether it's eating pizza or enjoying bingsu alone, the idea that 'too much quantity is burdensome' is becoming a thing of the past for solo diners.

The distribution industry is rapidly shifting towards more convenient and affordable single-serving options.

Lee Soo-yeon reports.

[Report]

Bingsu has not only been expensive, but its large portion size has also made it burdensome to eat alone.

A coffee shop has introduced a single-serving bingsu, served in a cup.

It has drawn a lot of attention on social media, often selling out before lunchtime at various locations.

[Jang Yoon-joo/Seongbuk-gu, Seoul: "I don't need to drag anyone else to eat patbingsu. If I want it, I can just go to the café, order it, and enjoy it comfortably alone; even as takeout. "]

Single-serving pizza was originally introduced for baseball stadiums.

With increasing consumer demand, it has become part of the menu at stores nationwide.

The fixed notion that meal deliveries start from two servings is also being broken.

Nearly half of the delivery orders from this store are for single servings.

Orders for kongguksu and pho continue even long after meal times.

[Kim Sung-yoon/Restaurant owner for 15 years: "Sometimes people order single servings because they live alone, but I think there are also times when people want to order single servings from different restaurants to enjoy more variety in their meal."]

In response to these changes, delivery companies are also stepping up.

They are promoting menus that consist solely of single-serving dishes and offering surprise discounts and partial delivery fee support for single-serving deliveries.

[Jo Eun-young/Baemin Academy training manager: "Orders are increasing from single-person households, and effectively targeting single-person household customers helps the growth of the store."]

Whether eating alone or together, preferences can be catered to individually.

Single-serving menus have become a natural choice for consumers.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-yeon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Single-serving orders become the norm
    • 입력 2025-06-30 03:31:32
    News 9
[Anchor]

Whether it's eating pizza or enjoying bingsu alone, the idea that 'too much quantity is burdensome' is becoming a thing of the past for solo diners.

The distribution industry is rapidly shifting towards more convenient and affordable single-serving options.

Lee Soo-yeon reports.

[Report]

Bingsu has not only been expensive, but its large portion size has also made it burdensome to eat alone.

A coffee shop has introduced a single-serving bingsu, served in a cup.

It has drawn a lot of attention on social media, often selling out before lunchtime at various locations.

[Jang Yoon-joo/Seongbuk-gu, Seoul: "I don't need to drag anyone else to eat patbingsu. If I want it, I can just go to the café, order it, and enjoy it comfortably alone; even as takeout. "]

Single-serving pizza was originally introduced for baseball stadiums.

With increasing consumer demand, it has become part of the menu at stores nationwide.

The fixed notion that meal deliveries start from two servings is also being broken.

Nearly half of the delivery orders from this store are for single servings.

Orders for kongguksu and pho continue even long after meal times.

[Kim Sung-yoon/Restaurant owner for 15 years: "Sometimes people order single servings because they live alone, but I think there are also times when people want to order single servings from different restaurants to enjoy more variety in their meal."]

In response to these changes, delivery companies are also stepping up.

They are promoting menus that consist solely of single-serving dishes and offering surprise discounts and partial delivery fee support for single-serving deliveries.

[Jo Eun-young/Baemin Academy training manager: "Orders are increasing from single-person households, and effectively targeting single-person household customers helps the growth of the store."]

Whether eating alone or together, preferences can be catered to individually.

Single-serving menus have become a natural choice for consumers.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-yeon.
이수연
이수연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

내란특검 “1일 오전 9시 2차 출석하라” 윤 전 대통령에 ‘재통지’

내란특검 “1일 오전 9시 2차 출석하라” 윤 전 대통령에 ‘재통지’
기재·법무·행안 등 6개 부처 장관 인선

기재·법무·행안 등 6개 부처 장관 인선
​민정수석에 검찰 출신 봉욱…<br>법무 등 5개 부처 차관 임명

​민정수석에 검찰 출신 봉욱…법무 등 5개 부처 차관 임명
여 “다음 달 3일 추경·총리 인준 처리”…야 “김민석 국민청문회 개최”

여 “다음 달 3일 추경·총리 인준 처리”…야 “김민석 국민청문회 개최”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.