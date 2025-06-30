AI fights phishing, smishing crimes

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Faking a hostage situation by forging a friend's voice or deceiving family members.



Recently, voice phishing that exploits AI technology has emerged as a new threat.



Is there no way to stop it?



Reporter Hwang Jeong-ho has the story.



[Report]



This is a demonstration of technology that detects deepfake videos.



Artificial intelligence (AI) can distinguish deepfake videos in less than a minute.



This image was generated by AI to resemble my face.



Even when the body moves or the face is obscured, it can still make accurate detections.



A telecommunications company developed this technology by training AI with extensive video data, designed to detect even the slightest errors.



[Jeon Byeong-gi/Head of Technology Development Group, Telecom Company: "It has learned from about 100,000 images. Errors can occur. The AI continuously detects these errors..."]



Smishing crimes, where personal information is stolen by clicking on internet links included in text messages, are also a concern.



A security company has introduced AI-based smishing prevention technology for individuals as well as financial institutions.



Various malicious code patterns that appear in crimes have been used to train the AI.



[Kim Jeong-soo/Director of Service Sales Team, Security Company: "By integrating AI technology, we conduct more extensive (malicious code) pattern analysis and inform the financial institutions we are partnered with."]



The financial sector is also adopting systems using AI to prevent voice phishing.



This securities company is using AI technology capable of detecting even slight differences in light to identify counterfeit identification cards.



[Choi Ho-yeon/Manager of HTS Development Team, Securities Company: "There is a lot of copying and synthesizing (in counterfeiting), and the AI analyzes resolution and surrounding light in a complex way..."]



Thanks to the advancement of AI technology, the phishing prevention market is expected to grow by more than 12% annually until 2032.



This is KBS News, Hwang Jeong-ho.



