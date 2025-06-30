News 9

AI fights phishing, smishing crimes

입력 2025.06.30 (03:31)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Faking a hostage situation by forging a friend's voice or deceiving family members.

Recently, voice phishing that exploits AI technology has emerged as a new threat.

Is there no way to stop it?

Reporter Hwang Jeong-ho has the story.

[Report]

This is a demonstration of technology that detects deepfake videos.

Artificial intelligence (AI) can distinguish deepfake videos in less than a minute.

This image was generated by AI to resemble my face.

Even when the body moves or the face is obscured, it can still make accurate detections.

A telecommunications company developed this technology by training AI with extensive video data, designed to detect even the slightest errors.

[Jeon Byeong-gi/Head of Technology Development Group, Telecom Company: "It has learned from about 100,000 images. Errors can occur. The AI continuously detects these errors..."]

Smishing crimes, where personal information is stolen by clicking on internet links included in text messages, are also a concern.

A security company has introduced AI-based smishing prevention technology for individuals as well as financial institutions.

Various malicious code patterns that appear in crimes have been used to train the AI.

[Kim Jeong-soo/Director of Service Sales Team, Security Company: "By integrating AI technology, we conduct more extensive (malicious code) pattern analysis and inform the financial institutions we are partnered with."]

The financial sector is also adopting systems using AI to prevent voice phishing.

This securities company is using AI technology capable of detecting even slight differences in light to identify counterfeit identification cards.

[Choi Ho-yeon/Manager of HTS Development Team, Securities Company: "There is a lot of copying and synthesizing (in counterfeiting), and the AI analyzes resolution and surrounding light in a complex way..."]

Thanks to the advancement of AI technology, the phishing prevention market is expected to grow by more than 12% annually until 2032.

This is KBS News, Hwang Jeong-ho.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • AI fights phishing, smishing crimes
    • 입력 2025-06-30 03:31:32
    News 9
[Anchor]

Faking a hostage situation by forging a friend's voice or deceiving family members.

Recently, voice phishing that exploits AI technology has emerged as a new threat.

Is there no way to stop it?

Reporter Hwang Jeong-ho has the story.

[Report]

This is a demonstration of technology that detects deepfake videos.

Artificial intelligence (AI) can distinguish deepfake videos in less than a minute.

This image was generated by AI to resemble my face.

Even when the body moves or the face is obscured, it can still make accurate detections.

A telecommunications company developed this technology by training AI with extensive video data, designed to detect even the slightest errors.

[Jeon Byeong-gi/Head of Technology Development Group, Telecom Company: "It has learned from about 100,000 images. Errors can occur. The AI continuously detects these errors..."]

Smishing crimes, where personal information is stolen by clicking on internet links included in text messages, are also a concern.

A security company has introduced AI-based smishing prevention technology for individuals as well as financial institutions.

Various malicious code patterns that appear in crimes have been used to train the AI.

[Kim Jeong-soo/Director of Service Sales Team, Security Company: "By integrating AI technology, we conduct more extensive (malicious code) pattern analysis and inform the financial institutions we are partnered with."]

The financial sector is also adopting systems using AI to prevent voice phishing.

This securities company is using AI technology capable of detecting even slight differences in light to identify counterfeit identification cards.

[Choi Ho-yeon/Manager of HTS Development Team, Securities Company: "There is a lot of copying and synthesizing (in counterfeiting), and the AI analyzes resolution and surrounding light in a complex way..."]

Thanks to the advancement of AI technology, the phishing prevention market is expected to grow by more than 12% annually until 2032.

This is KBS News, Hwang Jeong-ho.
황정호
황정호 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

내란특검 “1일 오전 9시 2차 출석하라” 윤 전 대통령에 ‘재통지’

내란특검 “1일 오전 9시 2차 출석하라” 윤 전 대통령에 ‘재통지’
기재·법무·행안 등 6개 부처 장관 인선

기재·법무·행안 등 6개 부처 장관 인선
​민정수석에 검찰 출신 봉욱…<br>법무 등 5개 부처 차관 임명

​민정수석에 검찰 출신 봉욱…법무 등 5개 부처 차관 임명
여 “다음 달 3일 추경·총리 인준 처리”…야 “김민석 국민청문회 개최”

여 “다음 달 3일 추경·총리 인준 처리”…야 “김민석 국민청문회 개최”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.