Remembering the 2nd Yeonpyeong Battle

The 23rd anniversary commemoration event of the Second Battle of Yeonpyeong was held today (Jun. 29) at the Navy's 2nd Fleet Command in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, with the attendance of the families of the fallen soldiers and participating troops.



Chairman Seo Young-seok of the bereaved families' association urged that the legacy of victory be carried on by inheriting the dedication and indomitable spirit of the six fallen warriors.



Lieutenant Jo Si-eun, daughter of the late Sergeant Major Jo Cheon-hyung, who was killed in action, vowed to not forget the noble sacrifice of the heroes and to fulfill her mission of protecting the seas.



