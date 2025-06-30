Remembering the 2nd Yeonpyeong Battle
입력 2025.06.30 (03:31)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
The 23rd anniversary commemoration event of the Second Battle of Yeonpyeong was held today (Jun. 29) at the Navy's 2nd Fleet Command in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, with the attendance of the families of the fallen soldiers and participating troops.
Chairman Seo Young-seok of the bereaved families' association urged that the legacy of victory be carried on by inheriting the dedication and indomitable spirit of the six fallen warriors.
Lieutenant Jo Si-eun, daughter of the late Sergeant Major Jo Cheon-hyung, who was killed in action, vowed to not forget the noble sacrifice of the heroes and to fulfill her mission of protecting the seas.
Chairman Seo Young-seok of the bereaved families' association urged that the legacy of victory be carried on by inheriting the dedication and indomitable spirit of the six fallen warriors.
Lieutenant Jo Si-eun, daughter of the late Sergeant Major Jo Cheon-hyung, who was killed in action, vowed to not forget the noble sacrifice of the heroes and to fulfill her mission of protecting the seas.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Remembering the 2nd Yeonpyeong Battle
-
- 입력 2025-06-30 03:31:32
The 23rd anniversary commemoration event of the Second Battle of Yeonpyeong was held today (Jun. 29) at the Navy's 2nd Fleet Command in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, with the attendance of the families of the fallen soldiers and participating troops.
Chairman Seo Young-seok of the bereaved families' association urged that the legacy of victory be carried on by inheriting the dedication and indomitable spirit of the six fallen warriors.
Lieutenant Jo Si-eun, daughter of the late Sergeant Major Jo Cheon-hyung, who was killed in action, vowed to not forget the noble sacrifice of the heroes and to fulfill her mission of protecting the seas.
Chairman Seo Young-seok of the bereaved families' association urged that the legacy of victory be carried on by inheriting the dedication and indomitable spirit of the six fallen warriors.
Lieutenant Jo Si-eun, daughter of the late Sergeant Major Jo Cheon-hyung, who was killed in action, vowed to not forget the noble sacrifice of the heroes and to fulfill her mission of protecting the seas.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.