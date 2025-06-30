IAEA: Iran's nuclear capabilities

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There is ongoing controversy over the extent of success achieved by the U.S. bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities.



This time, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) predicted that Iran would resume the production of enriched uranium within a few months.



This statement contradicts Trump's claims that the Iranian nuclear facilities have been completely destroyed.



Kim Kyung-soo reports from Washington.



[Report]



In an interview with CBS that was recorded on the 27th and aired on the 29th, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi assessed that while Iran's nuclear facilities have suffered significant damage, some parts remain intact.



He also stated that Iran could restart the production of enriched uranium within a few months by operating several centrifuges.



Grossi further mentioned the possibility that Iran may have moved high-enriched uranium before the U.S. airstrikes.



[Rafael Grossi/IAEA Director General: "We don't know where this material could be. Some could have been destroyed as part of the attack, but some could have been moved."]



He also made it clear that knowledge about nuclear capabilities remains in Iran and that industrial capabilities still exist.



These remarks contrast sharply with President Trump's statements that Iran's nuclear program has been completely destroyed and set back by decades.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President/June 27th: "Time will tell, but I don't believe that they're going to go back into nuclear anytime soon."]



Grossi expressed a desire for on-site verification through IAEA inspectors remaining in Iran, but the Iranian parliament has passed a resolution rejecting cooperation with the IAEA.



Meanwhile, Iran has announced that it will partially reopen its central-western airspace today, following the reopening of its eastern airspace.



While alternative analyses of Trump's claims of the complete destruction of Iran's nuclear facilities continue to emerge, it seems likely that Trump, who has emphasized his achievements following the ceasefire between Israel and Iran and has even announced negotiations with Iran, will not accept any dissenting opinions.



This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting for KBS News from Washington.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!