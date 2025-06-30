30 years since Sampoong collapse

동영상 고정 취소

It has been 30 years since the collapse of the Sampoong Department Store, yet according to a survey, 6 out of 10 bereaved family members still suffer from 'post-traumatic anger disorder,' and 83% have not received professional psychological support.



The bereaved families' association of the Sampoong Department Store collapse held a memorial service today (Jun. 29th) for the 30th anniversary and announced such results of a survey on the actual conditions of the bereaved families.



The Sampoong Department Store collapse was a major disaster that occurred on June 29, 1995, in Seocho-gu, Seoul, resulting in the deaths of 502 people.



