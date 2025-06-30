News 9

Han's daughter brings luck to SSG

입력 2025.06.30 (04:14)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Veteran outfielder Han Yoo-seom of the SSG professional baseball team had one of the best days of his life as he took part in a ceremonial first pitch event with his daughter.

He became the hero of the team's victory by hitting a crucial home run against the leading Hanwha team.

This is a report by reporter Ha Mu-rim.

[Report]

SSG's Han Yoo-seom took part in a meaningful event before the game started.

His six-year-old daughter, Han Ye-soo, served as the ceremonial pitcher, delivering the throw with the brightest smile in the world.

The game, which began in a friendly atmosphere, featured a fierce pitching duel between SSG’s Mitchell White and Hanwha’s Ryu Hyun-jin, who was returning after a 24-day absence.

SSG succeeded in taking the lead with a first-inning home run by Heredia, but struggled against Ryu Hyun-jin's sharp changeup until the fifth inning.

However, after Ryu Hyun-jin left the game, Han Yoo-seom stepped up as the solution.

In the sixth inning, Han Yoo-seom targeted Hwang Jun-seo's fastball, hitting a crucial home run that gave SSG a two-run lead.

On the day he shared a meaningful first pitch event with his daughter, Han Yoo-seom hit his eighth home run of the season and celebrated the joy with his teammates.

SSG, with starting pitcher White striking out 10 batters and pitching six scoreless innings, defeated the leading Hanwha team 2-0.

[Han Yoo-seom/SSG: "My daughter Ye-soo threw the ceremonial first pitch, and I hoped she would be a victory fairy. I'm happy that her positive energy was felt and that the team was able to win."]

Kiwoom successfully swept their first three-game series of the season against Samsung.

In particular, captain Song Seong-mun had an incredible performance, hitting home runs for three consecutive days and accumulating four home runs and eight RBIs during that period.

Lotte snapped a two-game losing streak by defeating KT, thanks to the combined efforts of Jeon Jun-woo and Reyes, who together contributed four RBIs.

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Han's daughter brings luck to SSG
    • 입력 2025-06-30 04:14:25
    News 9
[Anchor]

Veteran outfielder Han Yoo-seom of the SSG professional baseball team had one of the best days of his life as he took part in a ceremonial first pitch event with his daughter.

He became the hero of the team's victory by hitting a crucial home run against the leading Hanwha team.

This is a report by reporter Ha Mu-rim.

[Report]

SSG's Han Yoo-seom took part in a meaningful event before the game started.

His six-year-old daughter, Han Ye-soo, served as the ceremonial pitcher, delivering the throw with the brightest smile in the world.

The game, which began in a friendly atmosphere, featured a fierce pitching duel between SSG’s Mitchell White and Hanwha’s Ryu Hyun-jin, who was returning after a 24-day absence.

SSG succeeded in taking the lead with a first-inning home run by Heredia, but struggled against Ryu Hyun-jin's sharp changeup until the fifth inning.

However, after Ryu Hyun-jin left the game, Han Yoo-seom stepped up as the solution.

In the sixth inning, Han Yoo-seom targeted Hwang Jun-seo's fastball, hitting a crucial home run that gave SSG a two-run lead.

On the day he shared a meaningful first pitch event with his daughter, Han Yoo-seom hit his eighth home run of the season and celebrated the joy with his teammates.

SSG, with starting pitcher White striking out 10 batters and pitching six scoreless innings, defeated the leading Hanwha team 2-0.

[Han Yoo-seom/SSG: "My daughter Ye-soo threw the ceremonial first pitch, and I hoped she would be a victory fairy. I'm happy that her positive energy was felt and that the team was able to win."]

Kiwoom successfully swept their first three-game series of the season against Samsung.

In particular, captain Song Seong-mun had an incredible performance, hitting home runs for three consecutive days and accumulating four home runs and eight RBIs during that period.

Lotte snapped a two-game losing streak by defeating KT, thanks to the combined efforts of Jeon Jun-woo and Reyes, who together contributed four RBIs.

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.
하무림
하무림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

내란특검 “1일 오전 9시 2차 출석하라” 윤 전 대통령에 ‘재통지’

내란특검 “1일 오전 9시 2차 출석하라” 윤 전 대통령에 ‘재통지’
기재·법무·행안 등 6개 부처 장관 인선

기재·법무·행안 등 6개 부처 장관 인선
​민정수석에 검찰 출신 봉욱…<br>법무 등 5개 부처 차관 임명

​민정수석에 검찰 출신 봉욱…법무 등 5개 부처 차관 임명
여 “다음 달 3일 추경·총리 인준 처리”…야 “김민석 국민청문회 개최”

여 “다음 달 3일 추경·총리 인준 처리”…야 “김민석 국민청문회 개최”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.