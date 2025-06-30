Han's daughter brings luck to SSG

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Veteran outfielder Han Yoo-seom of the SSG professional baseball team had one of the best days of his life as he took part in a ceremonial first pitch event with his daughter.



He became the hero of the team's victory by hitting a crucial home run against the leading Hanwha team.



This is a report by reporter Ha Mu-rim.



[Report]



SSG's Han Yoo-seom took part in a meaningful event before the game started.



His six-year-old daughter, Han Ye-soo, served as the ceremonial pitcher, delivering the throw with the brightest smile in the world.



The game, which began in a friendly atmosphere, featured a fierce pitching duel between SSG’s Mitchell White and Hanwha’s Ryu Hyun-jin, who was returning after a 24-day absence.



SSG succeeded in taking the lead with a first-inning home run by Heredia, but struggled against Ryu Hyun-jin's sharp changeup until the fifth inning.



However, after Ryu Hyun-jin left the game, Han Yoo-seom stepped up as the solution.



In the sixth inning, Han Yoo-seom targeted Hwang Jun-seo's fastball, hitting a crucial home run that gave SSG a two-run lead.



On the day he shared a meaningful first pitch event with his daughter, Han Yoo-seom hit his eighth home run of the season and celebrated the joy with his teammates.



SSG, with starting pitcher White striking out 10 batters and pitching six scoreless innings, defeated the leading Hanwha team 2-0.



[Han Yoo-seom/SSG: "My daughter Ye-soo threw the ceremonial first pitch, and I hoped she would be a victory fairy. I'm happy that her positive energy was felt and that the team was able to win."]



Kiwoom successfully swept their first three-game series of the season against Samsung.



In particular, captain Song Seong-mun had an incredible performance, hitting home runs for three consecutive days and accumulating four home runs and eight RBIs during that period.



Lotte snapped a two-game losing streak by defeating KT, thanks to the combined efforts of Jeon Jun-woo and Reyes, who together contributed four RBIs.



This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.



