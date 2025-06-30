News 9

All eyes on Busan High's Ha Hyun-seung

입력 2025.06.30 (04:14)

[Anchor]

Major League scouts, along with domestic and international scouts, flocked to the National High School Baseball Championship.

They are particularly interested in Busan High School's Ha Hyun-seung, who is gaining attention for his dual role as both a pitcher and a hitter, similar to Shohei Ohtani of the LA Dodgers.

Reporter Park Ju-mi visited the scene.

[Report]

As Ha Hyun-seung from Busan High School took the mound in the fifth inning, scouts quickly grabbed their radar guns and focused intently.

His overwhelming pitching power, delivered from his impressive height of 194 cm, captures everyone's attention at a glance.

At the plate, he hit a double in the first inning, contributing to both runs and RBIs.

Ha Hyun-seung has attracted early interest from both domestic and international scouts, including Major League teams, as a promising player who excels in both pitching and hitting.

[Namgoong Hoon/MLB San Diego International Scout: "Since I first saw him in middle school, he has been able to handle nearly all pitchers, regardless of their pitch types. We are continuously updating our observations, and he’s being watched not only by us but also by other teams."]

He gained even more attention last year when he struck out 15 consecutive batters during the Lotte Futures Tournament.

[Park Gye-won/Busan High School Coach: "When evaluated as a pitcher, I think his advantage is the fastball that comes down from his height of 194 cm."]

As a left-handed pitcher, he has reached a top speed of 148 km/h and is receiving positive evaluations from experts in both pitching and hitting. Ha Hyun-seung, who is nicknamed the "Ohtani of Busan High School," shyly refrained from commenting on his nickname.

[Ha Hyun-seung/Busan High School 2nd Year: "I think the nickname came about because I do both pitching and hitting."]

He expressed his determination and shared his dreams for the future.

[Ha Hyun-seung/Busan High School 2nd Year: "My dream is to play baseball in the United States. I will become the future of Korean baseball. Fighting!"]

This is KBS News, Park Ju-mi.

