Lim-Shin duo defeat China

In the WTT Contender Zagreb table tennis tournament, the duo of Lim Jong-hoon and Shin Yu-bin defeated the Chinese team, securing their second consecutive victory.



In the first set, at a deuce of 10 to 10, Shin Yu-bin successfully executed two powerful smashes in a row, winning the set 12 to 10.



The Lim Jong-hoon and Shin Yu-bin duo faced a close contest against China's Huang Yuzhen and Chen Yi in every set, but they showcased their focus in crucial moments, winning 3 to 0 and becoming champions for the second week in a row.



