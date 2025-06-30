News 9

Lim-Shin duo defeat China

입력 2025.06.30 (04:14) 수정 2025.06.30 (04:14)

In the WTT Contender Zagreb table tennis tournament, the duo of Lim Jong-hoon and Shin Yu-bin defeated the Chinese team, securing their second consecutive victory.

In the first set, at a deuce of 10 to 10, Shin Yu-bin successfully executed two powerful smashes in a row, winning the set 12 to 10.

The Lim Jong-hoon and Shin Yu-bin duo faced a close contest against China's Huang Yuzhen and Chen Yi in every set, but they showcased their focus in crucial moments, winning 3 to 0 and becoming champions for the second week in a row.

