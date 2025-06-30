FC Seoul fans upset over Ki Sung-yueng

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



FC Seoul faced a significant challenge in their first home game after bidding farewell to team legend Ki Sung-yueng.



Fans even staged a funeral performance and completely halted their cheers.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the details.



[Report]



Even before the match started, Seoul World Cup Stadium felt like the calm before the storm.



Angry fans showcased a funeral performance in front of the stadium, strongly criticizing the Seoul FC club and coach Kim Gi-dong.



["Kim Gi-dong, get out!!"]



[Heo Jeong-jae/FC Seoul fan: "I believe that a club that does not respect its legends and fails to listen to its fans has lost its vitality."]



Meanwhile, Pohang fans, who welcomed a national team-level midfielder, were filled with anticipation.



[Hwang Jong-hu/Pohang fan: "Pohang is a team that values veteran players and lets them fully showcase their skills. I believe it will greatly help the player finish his career well at Pohang, and I feel good about it."]



Coach Kim Gi-dong, who appeared in public for the first time since the transfer incident, expressed that he felt heavy-hearted.



[Kim Gi-dong/FC Seoul coach: "I want to tell all FC Seoul fans who are feeling disappointed and struggling with the current situation that my heart is heavy."]



Ki Sung-yueng also visited the stadium, but the atmosphere among the fans was cold.



The supporter section, usually filled with cheering banners, was draped in black cloth, and Ki Sung-yueng's jersey took its place.



Despite the jeers and tense atmosphere, the match began, and in the Ki Sung-yueng derby, the home team Seoul emerged victorious.



Starting with Lingard's opening goal, foreign players Lucas, , and Klimala all scored, leading Seoul to a resounding 4-1 victory over Pohang.



Ki Sung-yueng is scheduled to undergo a physical examination next Thursday and finalize his contract with Pohang.



This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!