FC Seoul fans upset over Ki Sung-yueng
입력 2025.06.30 (05:03)
[Anchor]
FC Seoul faced a significant challenge in their first home game after bidding farewell to team legend Ki Sung-yueng.
Fans even staged a funeral performance and completely halted their cheers.
Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the details.
[Report]
Even before the match started, Seoul World Cup Stadium felt like the calm before the storm.
Angry fans showcased a funeral performance in front of the stadium, strongly criticizing the Seoul FC club and coach Kim Gi-dong.
["Kim Gi-dong, get out!!"]
[Heo Jeong-jae/FC Seoul fan: "I believe that a club that does not respect its legends and fails to listen to its fans has lost its vitality."]
Meanwhile, Pohang fans, who welcomed a national team-level midfielder, were filled with anticipation.
[Hwang Jong-hu/Pohang fan: "Pohang is a team that values veteran players and lets them fully showcase their skills. I believe it will greatly help the player finish his career well at Pohang, and I feel good about it."]
Coach Kim Gi-dong, who appeared in public for the first time since the transfer incident, expressed that he felt heavy-hearted.
[Kim Gi-dong/FC Seoul coach: "I want to tell all FC Seoul fans who are feeling disappointed and struggling with the current situation that my heart is heavy."]
Ki Sung-yueng also visited the stadium, but the atmosphere among the fans was cold.
The supporter section, usually filled with cheering banners, was draped in black cloth, and Ki Sung-yueng's jersey took its place.
Despite the jeers and tense atmosphere, the match began, and in the Ki Sung-yueng derby, the home team Seoul emerged victorious.
Starting with Lingard's opening goal, foreign players Lucas, , and Klimala all scored, leading Seoul to a resounding 4-1 victory over Pohang.
Ki Sung-yueng is scheduled to undergo a physical examination next Thursday and finalize his contract with Pohang.
This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
