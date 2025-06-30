News 9

FC Seoul fans upset over Ki Sung-yueng

[Anchor]

FC Seoul faced a significant challenge in their first home game after bidding farewell to team legend Ki Sung-yueng.

Fans even staged a funeral performance and completely halted their cheers.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the details.

[Report]

Even before the match started, Seoul World Cup Stadium felt like the calm before the storm.

Angry fans showcased a funeral performance in front of the stadium, strongly criticizing the Seoul FC club and coach Kim Gi-dong.

["Kim Gi-dong, get out!!"]

[Heo Jeong-jae/FC Seoul fan: "I believe that a club that does not respect its legends and fails to listen to its fans has lost its vitality."]

Meanwhile, Pohang fans, who welcomed a national team-level midfielder, were filled with anticipation.

[Hwang Jong-hu/Pohang fan: "Pohang is a team that values veteran players and lets them fully showcase their skills. I believe it will greatly help the player finish his career well at Pohang, and I feel good about it."]

Coach Kim Gi-dong, who appeared in public for the first time since the transfer incident, expressed that he felt heavy-hearted.

[Kim Gi-dong/FC Seoul coach: "I want to tell all FC Seoul fans who are feeling disappointed and struggling with the current situation that my heart is heavy."]

Ki Sung-yueng also visited the stadium, but the atmosphere among the fans was cold.

The supporter section, usually filled with cheering banners, was draped in black cloth, and Ki Sung-yueng's jersey took its place.

Despite the jeers and tense atmosphere, the match began, and in the Ki Sung-yueng derby, the home team Seoul emerged victorious.

Starting with Lingard's opening goal, foreign players Lucas, , and Klimala all scored, leading Seoul to a resounding 4-1 victory over Pohang.

Ki Sung-yueng is scheduled to undergo a physical examination next Thursday and finalize his contract with Pohang.

This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

