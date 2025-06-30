News Today

[News Today] Pres. Lee nominates 6 more ministers

[LEAD]
We begin today's news with the President's nominations for 6 cabinet ministers, including the heads of the finance, justice, and interior ministries. With this round of appointments, his government lineup is now largely in place.

[REPORT]
President Lee Jae Myung has nominated more Cabinet ministers.

First he tapped Koo Yun-cheol, former minister for government policy coordination, as finance minister.

The top office said Koo, who previously served as the finance ministry's chief budget officer, is a policy expert and the right person to uncover the country's growth paths.

President Lee also named five-term Democratic Party lawmaker Jung Sung-ho to lead the justice ministry and carry out prosecutorial and judicial reform.

Jung is considered a pro-Lee heavyweight who does not shy away from rebukes.

Kang Hoon-sik / Presidential Chief of Staff
The nominee has extensive understanding and policy capabilities on judicial reform.
He will become an icon in bringing substantial reform to the prosecution.

The nominee said he will do his best to restore democracy and the rule of law and normalize agencies wielding state power.

Another five-term DP lawmaker Yun Ho-jung, who served as the DP floor leader, has been nominated as interior minister.

Pundits believe he will seek changes to the conservative bureaucratic system based on pragmatism.

Former president of Chungnam National University Lee Jin-sook, who led a steering committee on President Lee's campaign pledge to create ten Seoul National Universities, has been tapped as education minister.

Doosan Enerbility president Kim Jung-kwan is the minister of trade, industry and energy nominee.

While former Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency commissioner Jung Eun-kyeong, who led quarantine efforts during the pandemic, is named health minister.

Kang Hoon-sik / Presidential Chief of Staff
President Lee has stressed swiftness, asking the nominees to quickly grasp pending issues and devise resolutions.

Former Gyeongsangnamdo Province governor Kim Kyoung-soo has been tapped to lead the presidential committee for decentralization and balanced development, a position that holds the same rank as a Cabinet minister.

With the additions, President Lee has wrapped up his ministerial nominations with the exception of two posts left, land and culture ministers, out of the total 19.

