[News Today] Yoon summoned for interrogation again

입력 2025.06.30 (15:48)

[LEAD]
Over the weekend, former President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared before the special counsel for his first questioning as a suspect. He stayed nearly 15 hours at the prosecutors' office. But now, both sides are clashing over the timing of a second round. The special counsel has reissued a summons for tomorrow.

[REPORT]
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol stayed at the prosecutors' office for about 15 hours to undergo questioning by the special counsel team as a suspect for the first time.

However, his legal team refused interrogation, claiming the National Police Agency's Serious Crimes Investigation Division chief Park Chang-hwan, who was leading the questioning, had himself been reported for illegal arrest.

That's why the actual interrogation lasted only five hours.

Yoon Suk Yeol / Former President (early morning of June 29)
(Why did you refuse questioning in the afternoon?)
(When you were a prosecutor, did you let suspects choose who they wanted to be interrogated by?)
(What do you think about Kim Keon-hee's upcoming summons?) ...

The special counsel team says it will hold a second round of interrogation soon.

The special counsel team is reportedly considering focusing the second round of questioning on the Cabinet’s approval process before and after the martial law declaration, as well as charges of treason.

But the date of the second round of questioning is an issue.

The team initially told Yoon to appear for questioning again on Monday at 9 a.m.

But his legal team submitted a request to postpone the date until after July 3.

Yoon's lawyers say it's a very tight schedule given the suspect's health condition and the guarantee of his right to defense in the ongoing trials.

In response, the team summoned Yoon again for July 1, two days before the requested date.

He must appear for questioning on that day at 9 a.m.

The team stressed it will have no choice but to take measures under the Criminal Procedure Act if summonses are rejected without a legitimate reason.

