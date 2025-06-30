[News Today] New loan restriction halts home sales

The government rolled out its toughest lending restriction yet on the 28th without prior notice, suddenly banning mortgage loans over 600 million won. Since then, apartment transactions in Seoul have nearly ground to a halt.



On the first day the new mortgage loan restriction was enforced...



This newlywed couple about to have a baby who had dreamed of buying a home is having second thoughts.



It's hard for them to come up with cash now that the ceiling of a special mortgage loan for newlyweds and families with newborns has been lowered.



Newlyweds / (VOICE MODIFIED)

We were thinking of buying an 84㎡ home, but now that there's KRW 600 mn limit, we may have to opt for a smaller house and get as much cash as possible.



Only homes and land for real demand, not for speculation purposes, are transacted in Daechi-dong in Gangnam-gu District, where land and home transactions should gain state permission.



But no real estate transactions took place over the weekend.



Real Estate Agency Employee / (VOICE MODIFIED)

Nobody wants to buy, because most buyers take out loans to purchase property.



The biggest confusion is felt among those who signed a provisional contract but can neither buy a home nor get their deposit back as the loan limit was lowered.



Realtor / (VOICE MODIFIED)

Since the new regulation took effect before the weekend, nothing was transacted for two days. The situation is quite serious.



High-end home transactions will be put on hold for a while but the new regulation is hurting real demand.



Park Won-gap / KB Kookmin Bank

Loan restriction is a short-term solution. In order to dispel non-homeowners’ anxiety, there should be a bolder expansion of home supply.



Unless there are more supply expansion and financing measures for young people and those without their own homes...



The market will again benefit only those with enough cash to purchase a home.