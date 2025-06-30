News Today

[News Today] Fire blight hits orchards

[LEAD]
A dangerous plant disease is threatening Korea's apple and pear orchards once again. Fire blight, a fast-spreading bacterial infection, blackens leaves and branches, eventually killing the trees. First discovered in 2015 domestically, this season, it's hitting apple farms in Chungcheongbuk-do the hardest.

[REPORT]
Apple tree leaves appear charred.

The stems and branches are also scorched.

The entire apple orchard has been hit by fire blight, a bacterial infectious disease.

It occurred first at an apple farm in Cheongju, Chungcheongbuk-do Province on May 12.

In less than two months, it spread to more than 110 farms in 23 areas nationwide, affecting 44 hectares of farmland.

Apple farmers are on high alert, as fire blight is a highly contagious disease and there is no cure for it yet.

Affected trees must be removed completely, and trees of the same species are banned from being planted in once-affected soil for up to three years.

Farmers have no choice but to cultivate other crops instead, such as potatoes or beans.

Lee Jong-kwon / Owner of affected orchard
It’s heartbreaking to bury apple trees we've cared for. We uprooted, smashed and buried them with an excavator.

Even if trees are planted again, it will take years before they can be harvested. This has prompted some of the farmers to quit fruit farming for good.

Prof. Oh Chang-sik / Seoul National University
It remains a threat to the fruit sector. If orchards are not managed properly, disease control could become impossible.

Experts are urging farmers to follow quarantine precautions thoroughly and report outbreaks as soon as possible to prevent the spread of fire blight.

