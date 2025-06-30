[News Today] AI in preventing phishing scams
[LEAD]
Voice phishing scams in South Korea are getting more sophisticated. With the tactics grow the damage. Backed by advanced AI technology, companies are now joining the fight to stop these crimes before they happen.
[REPORT]
A demonstration session of a technology that can identify deepfakes.
Artificial intelligence picks out a deepfake image in less than a minute.
One communications firm developed the technology by having AI study large amounts of image data.
It's designed to catch the most minute of errors.
Jeon Byung-gi / AX Tech Development
The AI studied 100,000 sheets worth of data. Errors can occur which the AI continues to monitor.
In smishing crimes, personal data gets stolen by clicking an IP address included in a text message.
A security company has developed an AI-based smishing prevention technology to be used by individuals as well as financial institutions.
In this program, the AI has learned patterns of various malicious codes used in crimes.
Kim Jung-soo / Security firm
Through use of AI, we analyze malicious code patterns and notify our partner financial institutions.
The finance sector is also preventing voice phishing scams by introducing systems incorporating AI.
This securities firm identifies forged ID cards with AI technology that can tell even the slightest difference in light levels.
Choi Ho-yeon / Securities firm
As forgeries often involve copying and synthesis, AI can comprehensively analyze resolution and light levels.
With advances in AI, the phishing scam prevention market is expected to grow by more than 12% each year until 2032.
