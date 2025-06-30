[News Today] Beaches in Gangwon-do open for summer

[LEAD]

With the heat kicking in, beaches across the country are starting to open, marking the real start of summer. Let's begin in Gangneung, where Gyeongpo Beach is welcoming its first wave of visitors.



[REPORT]

These young men throw themselves into the summer sea.



They looked forward to the stifling heat wave.



Vacationers enjoy the sea as they let themselves drift with the waves.



Stifling heat is blown away as people ride a speeding motorboat.



Yoo Hee-tae / Seoul resident

The summer sea cools us down. It was more fun because I was with my friends.



Children are busy building sand castles and making lasting memories.



Kim Yul / Yeoncheon-gun resident

The water is clear and I had fun building sand castles with my friends.



On Saturday alone when the beaches opened, more than 90,000 visitors came to Gyeongpo Beach in Gangneung and Cheonjin Beach in Goseong, Gangwon-do Province.



In time for the beach opening, beer festivals and other fun events were held in Gangneung, Sokcho, and Samcheok.



Kim Su-gyeong / Uiwang resident

I drank beer, enjoyed swimming in the sea. I loved that there was so much food.



Eighty-six beaches along the east coast of Gangwon-do Province will open by July 19th.



Unique beaches, such as pet-friendly and family-oriented beaches, will be introduced as well.



Early heat wave prompted Songjeong and Haeundae beaches in Busan to open last week while Mallipo Beach in Chungcheongnam-do Province among others are following suit.



Beaches in Korea are quickly getting ready to welcome summer visitors.