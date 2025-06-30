[News Today] Beaches in Gangwon-do open for summer
입력 2025.06.30 (15:49) 수정 2025.06.30 (15:50)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
With the heat kicking in, beaches across the country are starting to open, marking the real start of summer. Let's begin in Gangneung, where Gyeongpo Beach is welcoming its first wave of visitors.
[REPORT]
These young men throw themselves into the summer sea.
They looked forward to the stifling heat wave.
Vacationers enjoy the sea as they let themselves drift with the waves.
Stifling heat is blown away as people ride a speeding motorboat.
Yoo Hee-tae / Seoul resident
The summer sea cools us down. It was more fun because I was with my friends.
Children are busy building sand castles and making lasting memories.
Kim Yul / Yeoncheon-gun resident
The water is clear and I had fun building sand castles with my friends.
On Saturday alone when the beaches opened, more than 90,000 visitors came to Gyeongpo Beach in Gangneung and Cheonjin Beach in Goseong, Gangwon-do Province.
In time for the beach opening, beer festivals and other fun events were held in Gangneung, Sokcho, and Samcheok.
Kim Su-gyeong / Uiwang resident
I drank beer, enjoyed swimming in the sea. I loved that there was so much food.
Eighty-six beaches along the east coast of Gangwon-do Province will open by July 19th.
Unique beaches, such as pet-friendly and family-oriented beaches, will be introduced as well.
Early heat wave prompted Songjeong and Haeundae beaches in Busan to open last week while Mallipo Beach in Chungcheongnam-do Province among others are following suit.
Beaches in Korea are quickly getting ready to welcome summer visitors.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Beaches in Gangwon-do open for summer
-
- 입력 2025-06-30 15:49:40
- 수정2025-06-30 15:50:41
[LEAD]
With the heat kicking in, beaches across the country are starting to open, marking the real start of summer. Let's begin in Gangneung, where Gyeongpo Beach is welcoming its first wave of visitors.
[REPORT]
These young men throw themselves into the summer sea.
They looked forward to the stifling heat wave.
Vacationers enjoy the sea as they let themselves drift with the waves.
Stifling heat is blown away as people ride a speeding motorboat.
Yoo Hee-tae / Seoul resident
The summer sea cools us down. It was more fun because I was with my friends.
Children are busy building sand castles and making lasting memories.
Kim Yul / Yeoncheon-gun resident
The water is clear and I had fun building sand castles with my friends.
On Saturday alone when the beaches opened, more than 90,000 visitors came to Gyeongpo Beach in Gangneung and Cheonjin Beach in Goseong, Gangwon-do Province.
In time for the beach opening, beer festivals and other fun events were held in Gangneung, Sokcho, and Samcheok.
Kim Su-gyeong / Uiwang resident
I drank beer, enjoyed swimming in the sea. I loved that there was so much food.
Eighty-six beaches along the east coast of Gangwon-do Province will open by July 19th.
Unique beaches, such as pet-friendly and family-oriented beaches, will be introduced as well.
Early heat wave prompted Songjeong and Haeundae beaches in Busan to open last week while Mallipo Beach in Chungcheongnam-do Province among others are following suit.
Beaches in Korea are quickly getting ready to welcome summer visitors.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.