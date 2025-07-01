Seoul’s first heatwave alert

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



How did you cope with the sweltering heat today (June 30)?



On the last day of June, the first heatwave warning was issued in Seoul, and heatwave advisories have been in effect in most parts of the country, which seems a bit early.



The number of heat-related illnesses has already surpassed 400 nationwide, and there have been fatalities.



You need to be especially careful.



First, we have reporter Choi Hye-rim.



[Report]



It’s sweltering hot, and even standing still makes you sweat profusely.



Citizens dipped their feet in flowing water to cool off from the scorching sun.



They fanned themselves in the shade and turned on fans to blow away the heat.



Children rushed to the fountain.



[Moon Jong-hyun & Moon Hye-chan / Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province: "After lunch, I suddenly felt it got much hotter. We played in the fountain. (Did you feel okay when you were playing in the water?) It was still hot."]



Despite the sweltering weather, foreign tourists are making memories in Korea without a care.



[Yekaterina Matviyanko / Russian Tourist: "It’s extremely hot, but I got used to it quickly. There were many interesting things and sights to see."]



Even though it’s not a weekend or holiday, the Han River Park swimming pool is bustling with citizens.



There's nothing like ramen after enjoying a splash in the water.



[Park Jang-bae / Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province: "It’s very refreshing, so we made a promise. I heard there are six Han River swimming pools, so let’s try to visit them all..."]



The Korea Meteorological Administration issued the first heatwave warning for all of Seoul starting at noon today.



A heatwave warning has been issued for eastern Gyeonggi, Jeonnam, and parts of Gyeongbuk Provinces, while heatwave advisories have been issued for parts of Chungbuk and Gangwon provinces.



The Ministry of the Interior and Safety has raised the heatwave crisis alert to the 'caution' level.



Yesterday (June 29), one person died in Bonghwa, Gyeongbuk, and the number of heat-related illnesses has already exceeded 400 nationwide this summer.



This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!