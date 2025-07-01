Nighttime heat wave continues

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yes, the heat continues even at night.



There are places where tropical nights are expected.



Caster Kim Gyu-ri is currently at the Water Light Plaza in Yeouido, Seoul.



Kim Gyu-ri! Is it because of the heat?



It seems like many people are out right now.



[Reporter]



Yes, the heat of the day has not yet dissipated.



It’s a day where you start sweating just by standing still.



Here at the Water Light Plaza in Yeouido, many citizens are out to cool off from the heat.



I can see people dipping their feet in the water and fanning themselves repeatedly.



The current temperature in Seoul is 28.5 degrees.



The temperature, which soared to 31 degrees during the day, has not dropped significantly even after sunset.



With the inflow of hot and humid southwesterly winds, the muggy heat continues.



[Anchor]



Seoul experienced a tropical night last night.



What about today (June 30)?



[Reporter]



Yes, many people likely had trouble sleeping due to the heat last night.



The lowest temperature in Seoul was 25.6 degrees, marking the first tropical night of the year.



A tropical night refers to a phenomenon where the minimum temperature exceeds 25 degrees from 6 PM to 9 AM the next day.



Tomorrow (July 1), the morning low in Seoul is forecasted to be 25 degrees, and 27 degrees in Gangneung, indicating that the tropical night will continue.



Heatwave warnings have been issued for most regions across the country.



Heat advisories are also in effect for many areas in Gyeonggi, Gangwon Yeongdong, and the southern regions.



Tomorrow, the daytime temperature is expected to reach 30 degrees in Seoul, and 35 degrees in Daegu and Gwangju, making it just as hot as today, with high humidity making it feel even hotter.



It seems that the muggy heat will continue for the time being without any significant rain in the forecast.



To avoid heat-related illnesses, it’s advisable to drink water frequently and stay in the shade if you go outside.



This has been a report from the Water Light Plaza in Yeouido.



