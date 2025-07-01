News 9

Nighttime heat wave continues

입력 2025.07.01 (00:10)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Yes, the heat continues even at night.

There are places where tropical nights are expected.

Caster Kim Gyu-ri is currently at the Water Light Plaza in Yeouido, Seoul.

Kim Gyu-ri! Is it because of the heat?

It seems like many people are out right now.

[Reporter]

Yes, the heat of the day has not yet dissipated.

It’s a day where you start sweating just by standing still.

Here at the Water Light Plaza in Yeouido, many citizens are out to cool off from the heat.

I can see people dipping their feet in the water and fanning themselves repeatedly.

The current temperature in Seoul is 28.5 degrees.

The temperature, which soared to 31 degrees during the day, has not dropped significantly even after sunset.

With the inflow of hot and humid southwesterly winds, the muggy heat continues.

[Anchor]

Seoul experienced a tropical night last night.

What about today (June 30)?

[Reporter]

Yes, many people likely had trouble sleeping due to the heat last night.

The lowest temperature in Seoul was 25.6 degrees, marking the first tropical night of the year.

A tropical night refers to a phenomenon where the minimum temperature exceeds 25 degrees from 6 PM to 9 AM the next day.

Tomorrow (July 1), the morning low in Seoul is forecasted to be 25 degrees, and 27 degrees in Gangneung, indicating that the tropical night will continue.

Heatwave warnings have been issued for most regions across the country.

Heat advisories are also in effect for many areas in Gyeonggi, Gangwon Yeongdong, and the southern regions.

Tomorrow, the daytime temperature is expected to reach 30 degrees in Seoul, and 35 degrees in Daegu and Gwangju, making it just as hot as today, with high humidity making it feel even hotter.

It seems that the muggy heat will continue for the time being without any significant rain in the forecast.

To avoid heat-related illnesses, it’s advisable to drink water frequently and stay in the shade if you go outside.

This has been a report from the Water Light Plaza in Yeouido.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Nighttime heat wave continues
    • 입력 2025-07-01 00:10:28
    News 9
[Anchor]

Yes, the heat continues even at night.

There are places where tropical nights are expected.

Caster Kim Gyu-ri is currently at the Water Light Plaza in Yeouido, Seoul.

Kim Gyu-ri! Is it because of the heat?

It seems like many people are out right now.

[Reporter]

Yes, the heat of the day has not yet dissipated.

It’s a day where you start sweating just by standing still.

Here at the Water Light Plaza in Yeouido, many citizens are out to cool off from the heat.

I can see people dipping their feet in the water and fanning themselves repeatedly.

The current temperature in Seoul is 28.5 degrees.

The temperature, which soared to 31 degrees during the day, has not dropped significantly even after sunset.

With the inflow of hot and humid southwesterly winds, the muggy heat continues.

[Anchor]

Seoul experienced a tropical night last night.

What about today (June 30)?

[Reporter]

Yes, many people likely had trouble sleeping due to the heat last night.

The lowest temperature in Seoul was 25.6 degrees, marking the first tropical night of the year.

A tropical night refers to a phenomenon where the minimum temperature exceeds 25 degrees from 6 PM to 9 AM the next day.

Tomorrow (July 1), the morning low in Seoul is forecasted to be 25 degrees, and 27 degrees in Gangneung, indicating that the tropical night will continue.

Heatwave warnings have been issued for most regions across the country.

Heat advisories are also in effect for many areas in Gyeonggi, Gangwon Yeongdong, and the southern regions.

Tomorrow, the daytime temperature is expected to reach 30 degrees in Seoul, and 35 degrees in Daegu and Gwangju, making it just as hot as today, with high humidity making it feel even hotter.

It seems that the muggy heat will continue for the time being without any significant rain in the forecast.

To avoid heat-related illnesses, it’s advisable to drink water frequently and stay in the shade if you go outside.

This has been a report from the Water Light Plaza in Yeouido.
김규리
김규리 기상캐스터

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

분수대·한강 수영장 ‘북적’…서울 올해 첫 폭염주의보

분수대·한강 수영장 ‘북적’…서울 올해 첫 폭염주의보
“걱정돼서 왔어요”…첫 영업일 대출 창구 어땠나

“걱정돼서 왔어요”…첫 영업일 대출 창구 어땠나
특검 “윤 전 대통령 2차 출석 재차 연기 요청”…전 부속실장 소환

특검 “윤 전 대통령 2차 출석 재차 연기 요청”…전 부속실장 소환
[단독] 윤석열 정부, ‘대통령실 공사비 미지급’ 피소

[단독] 윤석열 정부, ‘대통령실 공사비 미지급’ 피소
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.