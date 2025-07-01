News 9

U.S. heatwave: 9 kids die in cars

입력 2025.07.01 (00:10)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The heat wave in the central and eastern United States has intensified, with temperatures nearing 40 degrees Celsius for quite some time now.

In this weather, there have been several incidents of children left alone in cars dying from heat exposure.

This report is brought to you by reporter Hong Jin-ah.

[Report]

Police arrived after receiving a report that a child was not breathing.

["(Where is the baby?) He's on the floor."]

On the 6th local time, an 18-month-old child was found dead in a car in Florida, USA.

The child's father left the child alone in the car for three hours starting from noon when the sun was at its peak, while he got a haircut and even drank alcohol.

At that time, the temperature was 32 degrees Celsius, and local media estimated that the inside of the car reached 44 degrees Celsius.

[Mike Chitwood/Florida Sheriff: "I want to start out by saying that this father is a 'human piece of garbage.' He is facing felony aggravated child abuse and felony manslaughter."]

This year, starting in June, cities like New York and Washington have recorded maximum temperatures close to 40 degrees, and already 9 children have died from heatstroke after being left in cars in the United States.

In the southern part of France, where the heat wave is also severe, a 2-year-old child was found dead in a parked car.

Experts emphasize that children's body temperatures can rise much faster than adults, and they should never be left alone in a car on hot days.

[Karen DeRogatis/Florida Fire Rescue: "Even in mild temperatures that leaving a child in a vehicle is something that is detrimental as well. So it's not just on hot days. It's even in mild 72 degree weather days that we need to worry about it. "]

They also urged people to check the back seat for children before getting out of the car and to report any children left unattended in cars immediately.

This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • U.S. heatwave: 9 kids die in cars
    • 입력 2025-07-01 00:10:28
    News 9
[Anchor]

The heat wave in the central and eastern United States has intensified, with temperatures nearing 40 degrees Celsius for quite some time now.

In this weather, there have been several incidents of children left alone in cars dying from heat exposure.

This report is brought to you by reporter Hong Jin-ah.

[Report]

Police arrived after receiving a report that a child was not breathing.

["(Where is the baby?) He's on the floor."]

On the 6th local time, an 18-month-old child was found dead in a car in Florida, USA.

The child's father left the child alone in the car for three hours starting from noon when the sun was at its peak, while he got a haircut and even drank alcohol.

At that time, the temperature was 32 degrees Celsius, and local media estimated that the inside of the car reached 44 degrees Celsius.

[Mike Chitwood/Florida Sheriff: "I want to start out by saying that this father is a 'human piece of garbage.' He is facing felony aggravated child abuse and felony manslaughter."]

This year, starting in June, cities like New York and Washington have recorded maximum temperatures close to 40 degrees, and already 9 children have died from heatstroke after being left in cars in the United States.

In the southern part of France, where the heat wave is also severe, a 2-year-old child was found dead in a parked car.

Experts emphasize that children's body temperatures can rise much faster than adults, and they should never be left alone in a car on hot days.

[Karen DeRogatis/Florida Fire Rescue: "Even in mild temperatures that leaving a child in a vehicle is something that is detrimental as well. So it's not just on hot days. It's even in mild 72 degree weather days that we need to worry about it. "]

They also urged people to check the back seat for children before getting out of the car and to report any children left unattended in cars immediately.

This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.
홍진아
홍진아 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

분수대·한강 수영장 ‘북적’…서울 올해 첫 폭염주의보

분수대·한강 수영장 ‘북적’…서울 올해 첫 폭염주의보
“걱정돼서 왔어요”…첫 영업일 대출 창구 어땠나

“걱정돼서 왔어요”…첫 영업일 대출 창구 어땠나
특검 “윤 전 대통령 2차 출석 재차 연기 요청”…전 부속실장 소환

특검 “윤 전 대통령 2차 출석 재차 연기 요청”…전 부속실장 소환
[단독] 윤석열 정부, ‘대통령실 공사비 미지급’ 피소

[단독] 윤석열 정부, ‘대통령실 공사비 미지급’ 피소
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.