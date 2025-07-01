News 9

Sweltering heat grips Daegu

[Anchor]

In Daegu, where a heatwave warning has been issued for three consecutive days, the daytime temperature exceeded 36 degrees today (6.30).

With high humidity, it was literally a sweltering heat.

Reporter Seo Han-gil has the story.

[Report]

Under the scorching sun, the asphalt seemed to be melting.

In Daegu, where the midday temperature has exceeded 36 degrees for two days, a heatwave warning is in effect.

The faces of people walking on the streets are flushed red.

[Kim Moo-kyung & Kim Beom-min/Buk-gu, Daegu: "It's so hot that I want to eat cold noodles quickly. I also want to eat naengmyeon."]

Construction sites, where outdoor work is prevalent, are in a state of emergency.

Despite using hats and umbrellas, it is not enough.

Even drinking ice water only provides temporary relief, as sweat pours down like rain.

[Jang Jeong-wan/Site Manager: "We usually take a 10-minute break every hour, but when a heatwave warning is issued, we take 15-minute breaks. We have ice makers, portable air conditioners, and things like electrolyte glucose on site..."]

Even sprinkling water on the ground dries up quickly.

I spent about 30 minutes at this construction site after coming out from a cool place.

I will check my body temperature with a thermometer.

It's 38 degrees.

The cramped rooms have turned into sauna-like spaces.

It is difficult to install air conditioners, and the narrow alleys do not allow for airflow.

The only thing to rely on is a fan.

[Resident of a cramped room/Voice altered: "There’s no air conditioner, and if I keep the fan on, it just blows hot air... I spend very little time at home."]

As the monsoon has paused, the scorching heat and tropical nights have arrived.

The relentless heat is threatening the daily lives and health of citizens.

This is KBS News, Seo Han-gil.

