Sweltering heat grips Daegu

[Anchor]



In Daegu, where a heatwave warning has been issued for three consecutive days, the daytime temperature exceeded 36 degrees today (6.30).



With high humidity, it was literally a sweltering heat.



Reporter Seo Han-gil has the story.



[Report]



Under the scorching sun, the asphalt seemed to be melting.



In Daegu, where the midday temperature has exceeded 36 degrees for two days, a heatwave warning is in effect.



The faces of people walking on the streets are flushed red.



[Kim Moo-kyung & Kim Beom-min/Buk-gu, Daegu: "It's so hot that I want to eat cold noodles quickly. I also want to eat naengmyeon."]



Construction sites, where outdoor work is prevalent, are in a state of emergency.



Despite using hats and umbrellas, it is not enough.



Even drinking ice water only provides temporary relief, as sweat pours down like rain.



[Jang Jeong-wan/Site Manager: "We usually take a 10-minute break every hour, but when a heatwave warning is issued, we take 15-minute breaks. We have ice makers, portable air conditioners, and things like electrolyte glucose on site..."]



Even sprinkling water on the ground dries up quickly.



I spent about 30 minutes at this construction site after coming out from a cool place.



I will check my body temperature with a thermometer.



It's 38 degrees.



The cramped rooms have turned into sauna-like spaces.



It is difficult to install air conditioners, and the narrow alleys do not allow for airflow.



The only thing to rely on is a fan.



[Resident of a cramped room/Voice altered: "There’s no air conditioner, and if I keep the fan on, it just blows hot air... I spend very little time at home."]



As the monsoon has paused, the scorching heat and tropical nights have arrived.



The relentless heat is threatening the daily lives and health of citizens.



This is KBS News, Seo Han-gil.



