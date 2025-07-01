Japan faces early heatwave
[Anchor]
The rainy season in southern Japan has ended early, leading to a swift arrival of a heatwave.
It is reported that Tokyo has recorded the highest number of days exceeding 30 degrees Celsius this month since observations began.
There have also been a series of deaths due to heatstroke.
This is KBS News correspondent Hwang Jin-woo in Tokyo.
[Report]
People crossing the crosswalk in front of Shibuya Station in Tokyo are employing various methods to escape the heat.
[Inagaki Ayane/Tokyo Citizen: "I just bought this. I can use an umbrella and a fan with one hand."]
The rainy season in the southern region of Japan ended about 20 days earlier than usual, bringing an unwelcome heatwave much sooner.
With temperatures soaring to 38 degrees in Kumamoto and 37 degrees in Kyoto, the heat intensified as the rainy season concluded.
["It's hot. I think it will be tough now that the rainy season is over."]
Today, Tokyo recorded daytime temperatures around 33 degrees Celsius.
Throughout June, there were a total of 13 days exceeding 30 degrees, the highest number since observations began in 1875.
In this hottest June, it has been reported that 18 people died from heatstroke nationwide within just one week starting from June 16.
Outdoor workplaces are also on high alert.
A law is currently in effect that punishes business operators who neglect heatstroke measures.
[Kimura Tsuyoshi/Field Manager: "Considering the worsening conditions each year due to the extreme heat, I believe that implementing heatstroke measures is something that must be done at all costs."]
Although it seems like the peak of summer heat, it is forecasted that the real heatwave is just beginning.
This is Hwang Jin-woo reporting from Tokyo for KBS News.
