Yoon seeks another delay

[Anchor]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has once again requested a change of date for the second summons by the special prosecutor regarding the insurrection case, scheduled for tomorrow (July 1).

However, the special prosecutor has stated that they cannot accept this request and that if he does not appear tomorrow, they will notify him of another summons within this week.

Park Chan reports.

[Report]

Immediately after the first appearance, former President Yoon Suk Yeol's side expressed their willingness to comply with the second summons.

[Song Jin-ho/Attorney for Former President Yoon Suk Yeol/Yesterday: "(Former President Yoon) will attend a lawful summons."]

However, tensions have escalated between former President Yoon's side and the special prosecutor regarding the date of appearance.

The date and time for the second summons of former President Yoon, as notified by the insurrection special prosecutor, is tomorrow at 9 AM.

In response, former President Yoon's side requested a change of date, stating that he would be available to appear after the 5th of next month.

They argue that the date was unilaterally decided and that health issues related to a criminal trial scheduled for the 3rd should be taken into consideration.

However, the insurrection special prosecutor has drawn the line, stating that they cannot accept this request.

Furthermore, they warned that if he does not appear tomorrow, they will notify him of another summons within this week, and if he fails to comply again, they will take measures as stipulated in the criminal procedure law's final stage.

This is interpreted as a potential attempt to reissue an arrest warrant for former President Yoon and secure him forcibly.

Additionally, the insurrection special prosecutor has summoned former Chief of Staff Kang Eui-gu for questioning.

Former Chief Kang is suspected of having drafted the agenda for the Cabinet meeting held just before the declaration of emergency martial law on December 3.

Although that meeting ended in five minutes, there are allegations that the draft minutes indicate it lasted about 40 minutes.

As the investigation into the insurrection charges accelerates, former Commanders Yeo In-hyeong, Moon Sang-ho, who was being tried while in custody, was additionally detained just before the expiration of his first trial's detention period.

Former Intelligence Command Chief Noh Sang-won, whose detention period ends on the 9th of next month, is also facing a request for an additional detention warrant from the court.

This is KBS News, Park Chan.

