Stricter loan rules cause confusion

[Anchor]



Today (6.30) marked the first business day since the government's stringent loan regulations were implemented.



Many people have been inquiring about how their loans will be affected, expressing frustration and curiosity.



The government has provided additional explanations.



This is a report by Hwang Hyun-kyu.



[Report]



This afternoon at a branch of a commercial bank.



Most consultation booths were occupied, and there were quite a few waiting customers.



With most non-face-to-face loans now blocked, many customers came in person out of frustration.



[Mr. Kang / Namdong-gu, Incheon: “It’s better to manage multiple scattered loans as one. I tried to do it non-face-to-face, but they said it can only be done in person now.”]



This man had planned to take out a jeonse loan to move into a new apartment, but panicked after hearing that loans used for 'gap investment' would be completely banned.



[Mr. Kim / Jeonse loan applicant: “They said the ‘conditional jeonse loan for ownership transfer’ isn’t allowed, so I got an urgent call this morning. I might have to ask my parents for help.”]



After a consultation, he found out the loan was still possible.



Out of confusion and concern, more customers visited the bank than usual.



[Lee Ji-yeon / Bank teller: “From credit loans to jeonse loans and mortgage loans—many people came in worried, and it looks like the number of consultations has almost doubled compared to usual.”]



Online real estate forums saw the same surge.



Will jeonse loans be available? What about loans for down payments or final balances?



Post after post asked these questions.



As confusion spread, the Financial Services Commission released additional explanatory materials.



The key date is June 27, the day the new rules were announced.



If a purchase or rental contract was signed by then, or if a housing subscription notice was issued, or if a loan application was submitted to a financial institution—all are subject to the previous rules.



Starting tomorrow (7.1), the DSR Phase 3 (Debt Service Ratio) will be applied to the greater Seoul area.



Financial authorities will review lending conditions daily and plan to summon financial institutions for an initial review meeting later this week.



This is Hwang Hyun-gyu, KBS News.



