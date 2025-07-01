Special counsels launch probes

동영상 고정 취소

The special counsel for the death of a marine and the special counsel for Kim Keon-hee will each hold their inauguration ceremonies the day after tomorrow (7.2) and officially begin operations.



The special counsel for the deceased marine plans to summon former Marine 1st Division Commander Lim Seong-geun, a key figure in the case, immediately after the ceremony.



The special counsel team for the deceased marine will hold its inauguration ceremony the day after tomorrow and then summon former Marine 1st Division Commander Lim Seong-geun as its first subject of investigation.



This move signals the special counsel's intention to tighten the reins on the investigation by immediately calling in the main suspect.



Before the inauguration, the team plans to visit and pay respects at the Marine Corps section of the Daejeon National Cemetery, where the deceased marine is buried.



Lim was the commanding officer at the time of Private Chae’s death in July 2023 and is also suspected of being involved in lobbying efforts allegedly linked to First Lady Kim Keon-hee.



The special counsel is expected to conduct a broad investigation into Lim, not only on charges of occupational negligence resulting in death and external pressure on the investigation, but also on a separate case filed by a surviving marine who was swept away in the same incident but survived.



[Jeong Min-young / Assistant Special Prosecutor, Marine Death Case: "The case records (related to the incident) are expected to be transferred to the special counsel’s office. The case in which the surviving marine filed a complaint against Commander Lim for occupational negligence causing injury will also be transferred from the Corruption Investigation Office..."]



The Kim Keon-hee special counsel team will also hold its own inauguration ceremony on the same day and begin investigations into 16 allegations outlined in the special counsel law, including the Deutsch Motors stock manipulation case, Myung Tae-kyun, and the shaman figure known as 'Geon Jin.'



[Min Joong-ki / Kim Keon-hee Special Prosecutor: "(The investigation is set to begin in two days. Can you tell us what will be the first area of focus?) It’s difficult to say at this moment. We are still preparing."]



The Kim Keon-hee special counsel team stated that discussions on summoning the First Lady have not yet taken place, but once the investigation begins in earnest, they will decide on an appropriate timing for the summons.



This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.



