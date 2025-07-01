S. Korea, U.S. tariff talks

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, there is only about a week left until the deadline for tariff negotiations.



The new government has stated that the U.S. position has subtly changed and has unveiled a strategy to leverage manufacturing cooperation to secure the maximum possible tariff reductions.



The government has also begun to actively gather public opinions regarding tariffs.



Reporter Ha Nu-ri has the details.



[Report]



This is the first Korea-U.S. tariff negotiation conducted under the new government.



The government believes that negotiations will continue even beyond the set deadline of Aug. 8.



[Yeo Han-koo/Trade Minister/June 29: "The situation in the U.S. is very fluid. So, at this point, all possibilities are open."]



It was also reported that the U.S. position has subtly changed.



The U.S. had maintained a stance of not changing tariffs on items such as automobiles and steel, but has now indicated that it would consider options if there are clear measures to reduce the trade deficit.



In response, the government plans to emphasize Hyundai's investments in the U.S. and cooperation in various manufacturing sectors as strengths.



The U.S. has been more specific in its demands to eliminate "non-tariff barriers," which is a burden.



Expanding imports of U.S. beef over 30 months old and the export of Google’s detailed maps are representative examples.



At the public hearing for gathering opinions, there were many concerns regarding this issue.



[Seo Jin-kyo/Director of GS&J Institute: "Regarding beef imports, there is a possibility that U.S. exports may decrease due to domestic consumers' concerns about mad cow disease..."]



There were also calls to accurately inform the public about the U.S. demands.



[Shin Mi-yeon/Policy Director of the Progressive Party: "This is a sector that is directly related to the people's livelihood economy, and it can be significantly impacted."]



The government has reiterated that it will pursue negotiations with the principle of prioritizing national interests.



This is KBS News Ha Nu-ri.



