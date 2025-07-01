Yoon accused of stalling probe

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former President Yoon's legal team is protesting that the special counsel's investigation into the insurrection is not following due process, raising legal objections at every stage.



There are growing criticisms that Yoon’s side is deploying so-called “legal tactics” even during the special investigation.



Reporter Gong Min-kyung has more.



[Report]



Ahead of his second summons by the special counsel, former President Yoon Suk Yeol argued that he has no obligation to appear, claiming the summons was unilaterally issued.



He even submitted a written statement requesting that the special counsel follow proper legal procedures.



During his first summons, when a senior officer from the police emergency martial law investigation team led the questioning, Yoon insisted, “Have a prosecutor question me instead of the police.”



He refused to participate in parts of the questioning and did not sign certain sections of the interrogation record.



This appears to be a calculated move to undermine the admissibility of the statements as evidence in court.



During the 12.3 martial law controversy and his impeachment trial, Yoon had consistently responded with a high-powered legal team made up of former prosecutors and judges.



[Yoon Gap-geun / Yoon Suk Yeol's Attorney / Dec. 2024: “Because the procedures surrounding the arrest warrant were abnormal, we assert that the warrant itself is illegal and void.”]



He challenged the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials' authority to investigate him and filed both a constitutional complaint and an objection to the warrant's request and execution.



During the Constitutional Court hearings, he filed motions to recuse specific judges. After being detained by the Corruption Investigation Office, he requested a review of the legality of his arrest, which delayed the investigation and trial.



After being indicted and detained, he was later released when his request to cancel the detention was granted.



These “legal maneuvers,” while unfamiliar to the general public, have continued even after his removal from office.



[Kim Kyung-soo / KBS Legal Adviser: “Rather than simply going along with the investigation, I believe his strategy is to raise issues and appear combative, which buys time and can be politically advantageous.”]



Such tactics can be especially effective if the investigation is weak or contains even minor procedural errors. That’s why the special counsel’s ability to conduct a swift and precise investigation is more crucial than ever.



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



