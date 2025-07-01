Ghost facility scandal grows

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Regarding the construction of former President Yoon's residence, there is also the controversy over the so-called 'ghost building' that has been unregistered for over two years.



Although it was built with the budget of the Presidential Security Service, there are criticisms that it is a facility unrelated to security, and both the prosecution and the Board of Audit and Inspection are looking into it.



However, there have been testimonies that the Presidential Security Service attempted to use the budget for purposes unrelated to security in other instances as well.



We continue with an exclusive report from reporter Jeong Jae-woo.



[Report]



The allegations regarding the unregistered building within the presidential residence first emerged last year.



It was suggested that a golf practice facility had been built inside the residence.



At the time, the Presidential Security Service responded that it was a security facility built with a budget of 130 million won.



Earlier this year, the National Assembly's special investigation committee continued to raise suspicions.



[Youn Kun-young/Then Member of the National Assembly's Special Investigation Committee/Democratic Party/Jan. 2025]: "The facility related to golf practice and the remodeling project of the residence in Samcheong-dong, it was done by Hyundai Engineering, right?"



[Hyundai Engineering Representative/Jan. 2025]: "It is true that we received the construction order from the National Security Office."



The Board of Audit and Inspection reported that if a facility unrelated to security was built with the Presidential Security Service's budget, it could be considered a bribe given to the president by then-Director Kim Yong-hyun, and they forwarded the materials to the prosecution.



The prosecution has launched an investigation, and the Board of Audit and Inspection is also auditing the matter at the request of the National Assembly.



However, this was not the only instance where the Presidential Security Service attempted to execute a budget unrelated to its purpose.



According to testimony documents obtained by KBS from employees of the Presidential Security Service involved in the presidential office construction, there are indications that the Presidential Security Service intervened in the expansion project of the Office of National Security, which falls under the jurisdiction of the presidential office.



When the presidential office and the Ministry of the Interior expressed difficulties in proceeding with the construction due to budget shortages, a Office of National Security official sought help from the Presidential Security Service, and then-Deputy Director Kim Jong-cheol reportedly responded, "If you can do it, please do it."



The construction of the meeting room on the basement level of the presidential office was similar.



The head of the presidential office's management secretary's office stated that "the budget is not sufficient," and asked the Presidential Security Service to carry out the construction, to which they reportedly issued instructions to "provide appropriate assistance."



Then-Deputy Director Kim Jong-cheol explained to KBS that he was not in a position to be involved in the budget.



This is KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.



