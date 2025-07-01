PPP shifts to emergency committee

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party has appointed Song Eon-seog as the new chair of the emergency committee, officially starting preparations for the party convention.



This is already the seventh emergency committee in three years.



The outgoing chair, Kim Yong-tae, strongly criticized the vested interests for obstructing the party's change.



Reporter Hyun Ye-seul reports.



[Report]



The People Power Party has transitioned to an emergency response committee system to prepare for the party convention.



Song Eon-seog will serve as the chair of the emergency committee while also being the floor leader.



[Song Eon-seog/People Power Party Floor Leader: "From the emergency committee, our party will undergo a transformation to become new, capable of fighting and struggling...."]



Park Deok-heum, Cho Eun-hee, and Kim Dai-sik have been appointed as emergency committee members, and it is reported that two outside figures will also join.



Tomorrow (July 1), a national committee meeting will be held to vote on the composition of the emergency committee.



This is already the seventh emergency committee system since the Yoon Suk Yeol government was launched in 2022.



With the launch of the new emergency committee, the party convention is now in sight, and movements among potential candidates for party leadership are expected to intensify.



Meanwhile, Kim Yong-tae, who led the party for 47 days after the presidential election defeat, has stepped down.



Chair Kim rated the party's innovation score as '0' and emphasized the need to break the vested interests.



[Kim Yong-tae/Chair of the People Power Party Emergency Committee: "If the vested interests have brought about the party's downfall and are still obstructing fundamental change, there is no future for the People Power Party."]



He expressed his discontent with the party's mainstream for opposing his proposed reforms, such as 'nullifying the party's stance against impeachment' and 'auditing the party's affairs for candidate replacement.'



[Kim Yong-tae/Chair of the People Power Party Emergency Committee: "(The lack of public trust) is likely because we are not free from the legacy of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration."]



However, Chair Kim stated that he will not run in the party convention and will instead focus on gathering reform will as a regular party member.



KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.



