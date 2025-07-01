News 9

N. Korea alerts UN

입력 2025.07.01 (01:21)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

It has been confirmed that North Korea has notified the United Nations Command of its plans to install barbed wire and barriers along the demilitarized zone.

Although they did not inform us directly, the government has assessed it as a significant message.

Reporter Yoon Jin reports.

[Report]

On June 25, North Korea sent a notification to the United Nations Command, which oversees the demilitarized zone.

The content stated that construction would be carried out in several areas of the demilitarized zone as part of border reinforcement work.

[Lee Seong-jun/Director of Public Affairs, Joint Chiefs of Staff: "The North Korean military resumed work in the border area from late last week, and more than a thousand personnel are currently working each day."]

Since April of last year, North Korea has been installing concrete barriers along the Northern Limit Line of the demilitarized zone.

Unlike last year, when they mobilized 5,000 to 6,000 personnel for large-scale construction, this time they are conducting small-scale work while providing prior notification.

The government has evaluated this positively for now.

[Jeon Ha-kyou/Spokesperson, Ministry of National Defense: "It is a bit difficult to predict the current intentions. However, we analyze it as a meaningful message."]

This can be interpreted as North Korea responding to our government's recent actions, such as the cessation of loudspeaker broadcasts and requests to stop the distribution of leaflets.

However, since they only notified the United Nations Command, which is the counterpart to the armistice agreement, and had previously notified in the same manner last October, some view it as too early to see it as a change in attitude.

[Choi Yong-hwan/Research Fellow, National Security Strategy Institute: "It can be interpreted as maintaining the usual protocols of inter-state relations. They followed the notification procedure through the United Nations Command, so direct communication between the North and South has not been opened."]

North Korea is still not responding to military communication lines between the North and South.

KBS News, Yoon Jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • N. Korea alerts UN
    • 입력 2025-07-01 01:21:39
    News 9
[Anchor]

It has been confirmed that North Korea has notified the United Nations Command of its plans to install barbed wire and barriers along the demilitarized zone.

Although they did not inform us directly, the government has assessed it as a significant message.

Reporter Yoon Jin reports.

[Report]

On June 25, North Korea sent a notification to the United Nations Command, which oversees the demilitarized zone.

The content stated that construction would be carried out in several areas of the demilitarized zone as part of border reinforcement work.

[Lee Seong-jun/Director of Public Affairs, Joint Chiefs of Staff: "The North Korean military resumed work in the border area from late last week, and more than a thousand personnel are currently working each day."]

Since April of last year, North Korea has been installing concrete barriers along the Northern Limit Line of the demilitarized zone.

Unlike last year, when they mobilized 5,000 to 6,000 personnel for large-scale construction, this time they are conducting small-scale work while providing prior notification.

The government has evaluated this positively for now.

[Jeon Ha-kyou/Spokesperson, Ministry of National Defense: "It is a bit difficult to predict the current intentions. However, we analyze it as a meaningful message."]

This can be interpreted as North Korea responding to our government's recent actions, such as the cessation of loudspeaker broadcasts and requests to stop the distribution of leaflets.

However, since they only notified the United Nations Command, which is the counterpart to the armistice agreement, and had previously notified in the same manner last October, some view it as too early to see it as a change in attitude.

[Choi Yong-hwan/Research Fellow, National Security Strategy Institute: "It can be interpreted as maintaining the usual protocols of inter-state relations. They followed the notification procedure through the United Nations Command, so direct communication between the North and South has not been opened."]

North Korea is still not responding to military communication lines between the North and South.

KBS News, Yoon Jin.
윤진
윤진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

분수대·한강 수영장 ‘북적’…서울 올해 첫 폭염주의보

분수대·한강 수영장 ‘북적’…서울 올해 첫 폭염주의보
“걱정돼서 왔어요”…첫 영업일 대출 창구 어땠나

“걱정돼서 왔어요”…첫 영업일 대출 창구 어땠나
특검 “윤 전 대통령 2차 출석 재차 연기 요청”…전 부속실장 소환

특검 “윤 전 대통령 2차 출석 재차 연기 요청”…전 부속실장 소환
[단독] 윤석열 정부, ‘대통령실 공사비 미지급’ 피소

[단독] 윤석열 정부, ‘대통령실 공사비 미지급’ 피소
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.