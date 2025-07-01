News 9

China lifts seafood ban

입력 2025.07.01 (01:21)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

China, which has completely suspended imports of Japanese seafood since the release of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, has partially resumed imports.

This is interpreted as part of its strategy towards the United States.

KBS correspondent Kim Hyo-shin reports from Beijing.

[Report]

This is Beijing's largest seafood import market.

Since the release of contaminated water from Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant in August 2023, imports of Japanese seafood have been completely banned and have disappeared from the market.

After 1 year and 10 months of restrictions, Chinese authorities have allowed the resumption of imports of Japanese seafood and have begun related procedures.

[Seafood vendor/voice altered: "(When will Japanese seafood come in?) Not yet. It will take a month or two."]

The explanation from Chinese authorities is that long-term observations and inspection results have shown no abnormalities.

Seafood from 10 prefectures and regions in Japan, including Fukushima Prefecture, has been excluded from this resumption.

Until the import ban in 2022, China was the largest importer of Japanese seafood, accounting for 42% of its exports.

In monetary terms, this amounted to 810 billion won, which had been blocked from export.

This recent action by China is interpreted as a move to strengthen relations with neighboring countries, including Japan, which is an ally of the United States.

[Moon Il-hyun/Adjunct Professor, China University of Political Science and Law: "Japan is currently under strong tariff pressure from the United States, and it seems that both China and Japan see the need to pressure the U.S. through mutual relationship improvement."]

Japan, which has been actively working towards the 'resumption of seafood exports' to China by holding high-level economic talks until March of this year, welcomed this development significantly.

Recently, China has also sent signals of improving relations by quickly agreeing to expedite rare earth export reviews to the European Union.

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • China lifts seafood ban
    • 입력 2025-07-01 01:21:40
    News 9
[Anchor]

China, which has completely suspended imports of Japanese seafood since the release of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, has partially resumed imports.

This is interpreted as part of its strategy towards the United States.

KBS correspondent Kim Hyo-shin reports from Beijing.

[Report]

This is Beijing's largest seafood import market.

Since the release of contaminated water from Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant in August 2023, imports of Japanese seafood have been completely banned and have disappeared from the market.

After 1 year and 10 months of restrictions, Chinese authorities have allowed the resumption of imports of Japanese seafood and have begun related procedures.

[Seafood vendor/voice altered: "(When will Japanese seafood come in?) Not yet. It will take a month or two."]

The explanation from Chinese authorities is that long-term observations and inspection results have shown no abnormalities.

Seafood from 10 prefectures and regions in Japan, including Fukushima Prefecture, has been excluded from this resumption.

Until the import ban in 2022, China was the largest importer of Japanese seafood, accounting for 42% of its exports.

In monetary terms, this amounted to 810 billion won, which had been blocked from export.

This recent action by China is interpreted as a move to strengthen relations with neighboring countries, including Japan, which is an ally of the United States.

[Moon Il-hyun/Adjunct Professor, China University of Political Science and Law: "Japan is currently under strong tariff pressure from the United States, and it seems that both China and Japan see the need to pressure the U.S. through mutual relationship improvement."]

Japan, which has been actively working towards the 'resumption of seafood exports' to China by holding high-level economic talks until March of this year, welcomed this development significantly.

Recently, China has also sent signals of improving relations by quickly agreeing to expedite rare earth export reviews to the European Union.

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.
김효신
김효신 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

분수대·한강 수영장 ‘북적’…서울 올해 첫 폭염주의보

분수대·한강 수영장 ‘북적’…서울 올해 첫 폭염주의보
“걱정돼서 왔어요”…첫 영업일 대출 창구 어땠나

“걱정돼서 왔어요”…첫 영업일 대출 창구 어땠나
특검 “윤 전 대통령 2차 출석 재차 연기 요청”…전 부속실장 소환

특검 “윤 전 대통령 2차 출석 재차 연기 요청”…전 부속실장 소환
[단독] 윤석열 정부, ‘대통령실 공사비 미지급’ 피소

[단독] 윤석열 정부, ‘대통령실 공사비 미지급’ 피소
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.