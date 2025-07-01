K-pop unites global fans
[Anchor]
A preliminary round of a competition showcasing K-pop talent was held in Berlin, Germany.
Participants from around the world came together through K-pop, each radiating their passion and charm.
Our correspondent Song Young-seok reported from the scene of this heated event in Berlin.
[Report]
The dynamic group choreography is as impressive as that of any K-pop group.
The audience sings along and is ecstatic.
This is the preliminary round of the 'K-Pop World Festival' held in Berlin.
[Jennifer Drevis/German participant: "Just being on this stage today has fulfilled my dream."]
Participants from various nationalities formed teams and united through K-pop.
Participants from war-torn Ukraine and Russia also showcased their skills side by side.
[Milos Valerina/Participant from Ukraine: "We come from different countries. It doesn't matter what nationality we are but K-pop unites all of us."]
The atmosphere in this venue, where the competition is held every year, is becoming increasingly heated as the years go by.
With BTS's J-Hope making a headline appearance at the global music festival Lollapalooza Berlin, the status of K-pop is changing in Germany.
[Lim Sang-beom/Korean Ambassador to Germany: "Rather than seeing K-pop as something from Korea, more people now perceive Korea as K-pop. That’s how hot the K-pop scene is right now."]
The Central Asia regional preliminaries were held in Kazakhstan as part of a cultural exchange event with Korea.
The finals of the 'K-Pop World Festival,' which has seen fierce preliminaries in over 100 cities across 85 countries, will be held in Changwon, Gyeongnam, this October.
This is Song Young-seok reporting for KBS News from Berlin.
송영석 기자 sys@kbs.co.kr
