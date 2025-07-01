News 9

K-pop unites global fans

[Anchor]

A preliminary round of a competition showcasing K-pop talent was held in Berlin, Germany.

Participants from around the world came together through K-pop, each radiating their passion and charm.

Our correspondent Song Young-seok reported from the scene of this heated event in Berlin.

[Report]

The dynamic group choreography is as impressive as that of any K-pop group.

The audience sings along and is ecstatic.

This is the preliminary round of the 'K-Pop World Festival' held in Berlin.

[Jennifer Drevis/German participant: "Just being on this stage today has fulfilled my dream."]

Participants from various nationalities formed teams and united through K-pop.

Participants from war-torn Ukraine and Russia also showcased their skills side by side.

[Milos Valerina/Participant from Ukraine: "We come from different countries. It doesn't matter what nationality we are but K-pop unites all of us."]

The atmosphere in this venue, where the competition is held every year, is becoming increasingly heated as the years go by.

With BTS's J-Hope making a headline appearance at the global music festival Lollapalooza Berlin, the status of K-pop is changing in Germany.

[Lim Sang-beom/Korean Ambassador to Germany: "Rather than seeing K-pop as something from Korea, more people now perceive Korea as K-pop. That’s how hot the K-pop scene is right now."]

The Central Asia regional preliminaries were held in Kazakhstan as part of a cultural exchange event with Korea.

The finals of the 'K-Pop World Festival,' which has seen fierce preliminaries in over 100 cities across 85 countries, will be held in Changwon, Gyeongnam, this October.

This is Song Young-seok reporting for KBS News from Berlin.

