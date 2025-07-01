News 9

Two injured in stabbing attack

입력 2025.07.01 (01:21)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A man in his 30s attacked two residents with a weapon in a multi-family house in Gwanak-gu, Seoul, and then took his own life.

The victims stated that they did not know the assailant at all.

Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the details.

[Report]

A man runs barefoot on the road in a hurry, not even wearing shoes.

Another man, seemingly having trouble with his leg, limps as he runs towards safety.

These are the victims of the weapon attack.

The victims, who fled along this busy street, entered a convenience store about 200 meters away from the crime scene to seek help.

The incident occurred around 8:30 PM yesterday (June 29).

In a multi-family house in Sillim-dong, Gwanak-gu, Seoul, a man in his 30s, referred to as Mr. A, attacked two other men with a weapon.

The two victims are currently receiving treatment at a hospital for injuries to their shoulders and ankles.

[Nearby resident/Gwanak-gu, Seoul/voice altered: "It was probably just before 9 PM. I was going to buy something, and I thought it was strange to see a police car parked here."]

The victims explained in a police investigation that the assailant came to their home, rang the doorbell, and immediately attacked them with a weapon as soon as they opened the door.

They also claimed that they had never met the assailant before.

The man who wielded the weapon jumped from the building shortly after the incident and died.

[Nearby merchant/Gwanak-gu, Seoul/voice altered: "(The deceased man) did not fall onto the street here but fell into that alley over there..."]

The police plan to close the case as 'no prosecution' since the assailant is deceased.

However, they intend to investigate whether the deceased man was a neighbor living in the same house as the victims, as well as the specific motive and circumstances of the crime.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Two injured in stabbing attack
    • 입력 2025-07-01 01:21:40
    News 9
[Anchor]

A man in his 30s attacked two residents with a weapon in a multi-family house in Gwanak-gu, Seoul, and then took his own life.

The victims stated that they did not know the assailant at all.

Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the details.

[Report]

A man runs barefoot on the road in a hurry, not even wearing shoes.

Another man, seemingly having trouble with his leg, limps as he runs towards safety.

These are the victims of the weapon attack.

The victims, who fled along this busy street, entered a convenience store about 200 meters away from the crime scene to seek help.

The incident occurred around 8:30 PM yesterday (June 29).

In a multi-family house in Sillim-dong, Gwanak-gu, Seoul, a man in his 30s, referred to as Mr. A, attacked two other men with a weapon.

The two victims are currently receiving treatment at a hospital for injuries to their shoulders and ankles.

[Nearby resident/Gwanak-gu, Seoul/voice altered: "It was probably just before 9 PM. I was going to buy something, and I thought it was strange to see a police car parked here."]

The victims explained in a police investigation that the assailant came to their home, rang the doorbell, and immediately attacked them with a weapon as soon as they opened the door.

They also claimed that they had never met the assailant before.

The man who wielded the weapon jumped from the building shortly after the incident and died.

[Nearby merchant/Gwanak-gu, Seoul/voice altered: "(The deceased man) did not fall onto the street here but fell into that alley over there..."]

The police plan to close the case as 'no prosecution' since the assailant is deceased.

However, they intend to investigate whether the deceased man was a neighbor living in the same house as the victims, as well as the specific motive and circumstances of the crime.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.
이윤우
이윤우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

분수대·한강 수영장 ‘북적’…서울 올해 첫 폭염주의보

분수대·한강 수영장 ‘북적’…서울 올해 첫 폭염주의보
“걱정돼서 왔어요”…첫 영업일 대출 창구 어땠나

“걱정돼서 왔어요”…첫 영업일 대출 창구 어땠나
특검 “윤 전 대통령 2차 출석 재차 연기 요청”…전 부속실장 소환

특검 “윤 전 대통령 2차 출석 재차 연기 요청”…전 부속실장 소환
[단독] 윤석열 정부, ‘대통령실 공사비 미지급’ 피소

[단독] 윤석열 정부, ‘대통령실 공사비 미지급’ 피소
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.