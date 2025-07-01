Two injured in stabbing attack

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A man in his 30s attacked two residents with a weapon in a multi-family house in Gwanak-gu, Seoul, and then took his own life.



The victims stated that they did not know the assailant at all.



Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the details.



[Report]



A man runs barefoot on the road in a hurry, not even wearing shoes.



Another man, seemingly having trouble with his leg, limps as he runs towards safety.



These are the victims of the weapon attack.



The victims, who fled along this busy street, entered a convenience store about 200 meters away from the crime scene to seek help.



The incident occurred around 8:30 PM yesterday (June 29).



In a multi-family house in Sillim-dong, Gwanak-gu, Seoul, a man in his 30s, referred to as Mr. A, attacked two other men with a weapon.



The two victims are currently receiving treatment at a hospital for injuries to their shoulders and ankles.



[Nearby resident/Gwanak-gu, Seoul/voice altered: "It was probably just before 9 PM. I was going to buy something, and I thought it was strange to see a police car parked here."]



The victims explained in a police investigation that the assailant came to their home, rang the doorbell, and immediately attacked them with a weapon as soon as they opened the door.



They also claimed that they had never met the assailant before.



The man who wielded the weapon jumped from the building shortly after the incident and died.



[Nearby merchant/Gwanak-gu, Seoul/voice altered: "(The deceased man) did not fall onto the street here but fell into that alley over there..."]



The police plan to close the case as 'no prosecution' since the assailant is deceased.



However, they intend to investigate whether the deceased man was a neighbor living in the same house as the victims, as well as the specific motive and circumstances of the crime.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



