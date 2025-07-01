PPP holds mock hearing

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party, demanding the withdrawal of Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok, held a so-called “People’s Hearing.”



They conducted their own verification of various allegations surrounding the nominee and launched a public campaign.



The Democratic Party denounced it as a “false agitation show” by “forces obstructing people’s livelihoods.”



Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the story.



[Report]



At the “People’s Hearing” for Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok, hosted by the People Power Party, 18 heads of napa cabbage were stacked on display.



This was to target Kim’s claim that he earned 4.5 million won monthly in profit from a 200 million won investment in a cabbage farm.



[Kim Dae-hee / Head, Pyeongchang Agricultural Leaders Association: “I’m a farmer too, but I’ve never heard of anything like that.”]



Instead of directly questioning Kim, the party highlighted suspicions through testimonies from farmers, an accountant, and young citizens.



There was also a claim that, based on Kim’s year-end tax deductions and credit card usage, the actual income requiring documentation was not 600 million won but 1.1 billion won.



[Kim Kyung-yul / Accountant: “This seems less like legitimate financial activity and more like a post-hoc manipulation disguised as things like book events and wedding gifts.”]



On the fourth day of Rep. Na Kyung-won’s sit-in demanding Kim’s nomination be withdrawn, Kim unexpectedly visited the site, prompting a heated exchange.



[Kim Min-seok / Prime Minister Nominee: “You’re not on a hunger strike, right?”]



[Kim Mi-ae / PPP Lawmaker: “If we go on a hunger strike, will you step down?”]



[Na Kyung-won / PPP Lawmaker: “Just give us the documents. The documents.”]



[Kim Min-seok / Prime Minister Nominee: “I gave you everything, but you didn’t even bother looking or coming in.”]



The Democratic Party labeled the People Power Party as an obstacle to the public's livelihood and declared an all-out battle.



They criticized the party for not only obstructing the confirmation hearing but also staging a media spectacle under the guise of a “People’s Hearing.”



[Kang Deuk-gu / Democratic Party Lawmaker: “They manipulated public opinion through media play in the name of a people’s hearing. They insulted the public by pretending to speak for them.”]



The Democratic Party reaffirmed its commitment to vote on Kim’s confirmation and pass the supplementary budget this week.



[Kim Byung-kee / Acting Leader and Floor Leader, Democratic Party: “We will not engage in baseless negotiations or compromises with those obstructing the livelihood of the people.”]



Meanwhile, the special committee’s review of the supplementary budget was briefly stalled when the People Power Party boycotted it, demanding two full days of questioning. However, after the Democratic Party agreed, the review will continue through tomorrow (7.1).



This is KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!